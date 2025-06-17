MONTREAL , June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Club Med, the leader in premium all-inclusive vacations for 75 years, Station Mont Tremblant, and Brivia Group have been engaged in strategic discussions to explore the creation of an ambitious resort project in the Tremblant area in Quebec.

This resort project, which would aim for eco-friendly certification and offer around 300 high-end rooms, is planned to be located on the Versant Soleil side, on part of the L'Hymne-des-Trembles site. The overall development project is spearheaded by Brivia Group, a renowned real estate developer known for landmark projects that blend contemporary elegance, architectural excellence, and refined design. Club Med will lead the development of the hospitality side of this integrated project, allowing Brivia to focus on delivering the residential phases of L'Hymne-des-Trembles while ensuring a strong and seamless integration between the residential and tourism elements of the site.

Tremblant offers many advantages for hosting a project of this scale: an internationally recognized four-season destination that aligns perfectly with Club Med's clientele, providing a wide array of activities suited for families and active couples.

This development is expected to become a significant driver of regional economic growth, projected to create nearly 300 direct jobs and at least as many indirect jobs. Approximately half of the employees will be housed on-site within the resort. The Club Med project would also promote local stakeholder engagement through partnerships related to excursion activities, services, and sourcing local products, while ensuring smooth corporate and community integration for Club Med staff within the local area.

From the beginning, the parties have prioritized close collaboration with the city of Mont-Tremblant, demonstrating a clear commitment to ensures the project's harmonious integration into its natural, social, and cultural environment. Early discussions between the parties highlighted the common ambitions of the City and Club Med around sustainable tourism. For the Mont-Tremblant project, Club Med is targeting BREEAM certification at the "Very Good" level - an internationally recognized environmental building standard, as well as Green Globe certification for sustainable operations. These certifications reflect Club Med's strong commitment to environmental performance and long-term sustainability.

The project's progress depends on several key steps, including securing financing - interest has already been expressed by several investors and banks - and obtaining the necessary building permits. If these steps are completed, construction could begin in summer 2026 with an anticipated opening in December 2028.

Building on the strong success of Club Med Québec Charlevoix - Canada's first allinclusive resort, opened in 2021 and having welcomed over 130,000 guests in four years with an average occupancy rate of 75%, Club Med is enthusiastic about expanding its presence in Quebec and more widely Canada.

This major project would stand as a new flagship for Club Med and a key driver of MontTremblant's economic and tourism growth, attracting visitors from Quebec, Ontario, and internationally who seek high-quality all-inclusive mountain experience.

A public information session will be announced shortly to present detailed project plans and address questions.

About Club Med

Founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, who was later joined by French businessman, Gilbert Trigano, Club Med pioneered the all-inclusive concept and childcare with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. With more than 75 years of rich history, Club Med operates nearly 70 premium beach and mountain resorts in 40 countries across 5 continents with new openings and renovations planned every year, offering even more hidden treasures to worldwide travelers.

Thanks to the support of its shareholder, Fosun Tourism Group, and the success of its repositioning strategy, today Club Med is not only the world leader in premium, all-inclusive vacations, but also a global brand offering unique experiences to active families and couples worldwide. Club Med employs nearly 28,000 Gentle Organizers (G.Os) and Gentle Employees (G.Es), representing 110 nationalities.

For more information, visit the website https://www.clubmed.ca/

Follow us on social media Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a top year-round destination that offers an exciting and unforgettable experience, from the mountain summit to the charming pedestrian village at its base. In summer, the area comes alive with outdoor activities and lively events, including the new BLOOMAFEST, the famous 24H Tremblant event, and the Tremblant International Blues Festival, which earned a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Certificate of Excellence in 2020. With its lively atmosphere and outstanding program, Tremblant has secured its place among the top 5 ski destinations in Canada, according to the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards — an honor that shines throughout the year. Whether visiting with family, as a couple, with friends, or in a group, Tremblant welcomes guests to 1,900 accommodation units across 13 hotels, close to 70 restaurants, shops, and a casino set in nature.

About Brivia Group

Brivia Group is an investment and real estate company with a growing portfolio of major projects in the Montreal metropolitan area, Greater Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec City, and other parts of Quebec region. Founded in 2000, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record, and business networks needed to complete bold projects such as 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield, YUL, QuinzeCent, and LB9, meeting the expectations of its diverse clients.

SOURCE Club Med

Contacts: Club Med, PR Agency, [email protected]; Tremblant, Public Relations and Communications Department of Tremblant, [email protected]; Brivia Group, L'Hymne-des-Trembles, [email protected]