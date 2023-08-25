Cloverdale Paint Has Expanded Its Operations in British Columbia

Cloverdale Paint's Surrey plant in Newton, has expanded its manufacturing capabilities by investing in automated, high speed paint processing which more than doubles its decorative paint production capability. Along with the improvements to plant throughput, the automated batch-making system reduces the amount of time it takes to produce paint thus ensuring higher service levels and reduced inventory requirements.

With the additional investment in the new manufacturing equipment and a need for more space, Cloverdale Paint has moved its finished goods distribution and warehouse from the Surrey plant to a new 60,000 square foot high bay facility with increased stocking capacity as well as a special area designed for the handling and storage of high-performance industrial coatings.

These investments in Cloverdale Paint's operations will allow the company to continue its market expansion and servicing of existing and new customers across Canada.

About Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint is the largest family-owned coatings company in North America. Directly, and through a US-based subsidiary in Portland, Oregon (Rodda Paint Company), Cloverdale Paint operates manufacturing plants in Surrey, Calgary, Winnipeg, London, Oakville, Mississauga, Montreal and Portland. Distribution of architectural and industrial coatings and related products is through 139 corporate service centres and over 250 Independent Dealers throughout Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

