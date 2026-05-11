PERTH-ANDOVER, NB, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announces that the seasonal Four Falls, New Brunswick (NB) port of entry, which has been out of service since 2020, will now be permanently closed.

The following two ports of entry are located within 15 km of Four Falls:

Andover: 6 Route 190, Carlingford, NB (open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week)

6 Route 190, Carlingford, NB (open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week) Gillespie Portage: 600 Route 375, California Settlement, NB (open daily from 7 am to 7 pm)

For details about these locations, or to find an alternate option, consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services.

The Four Falls port of entry closed temporarily on May 17, 2020, initially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of service was extended and the port of entry has not been operational since May 2020.

The decision to permanently close the port of entry was based on an analysis of operational pressures and services required in Atlantic Canada. Factors considered included the seasonal operating model of the port of entry (open from mid-April to mid-October), low traffic volumes (an average of eight thousand travellers per season), and the proximity of two additional ports of entry. It also aligns CBSA operations with the United States, as there is no adjacent port of entry on the other side of the border.

Quick Facts

In Canada, border security and integrity are a shared mandate between the CBSA and the RCMP. The CBSA is responsible for enforcing the law at designated ports of entry and the RCMP is responsible for enforcing Canadian legislation between ports of entry, which includes Four Falls.

Travellers are reminded that failing to report to the CBSA upon entry into Canada is a serious offence, subject to penalty, seizure action, loss of trusted traveller program membership, and prosecution under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act or Customs Act.

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

The CBSA remains committed to ensuring border security and providing efficient border services at all designated ports of entry, while working with partners, including the RCMP, to deliver Canada's Border Plan.

Anyone with information on suspicious cross-border activity is reminded to call the toll-free Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 or fill out the secure online reporting form.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected]