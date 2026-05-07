CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Chief Mountain port of entry will be open for the summer season from Friday, May 15, 2026, to Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta and Glacier National Park in Montana. At 5,649 feet, it has the highest elevation of all border crossings in Canada and has long been considered one of Canada's most scenic ports of entry.

Chief Mountain port of entry (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The Chief Mountain port of entry only operates seasonally from May to September due to its high elevation and harsh winters. During the 2025 summer season, the CBSA welcomed over 56,000 travellers at the Chief Mountain port of entry.

Chief Mountain hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time):

May 15, 2026 – May 31, 2026: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

June 1, 2026 – September 7, 2026: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

September 8, 2026 – September 30, 2026: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For additional information, visit the Border Information Services online or call 1-800-461-9999.

Quick Facts

The opening of the Chief Mountain port of entry for the summer season includes resuming seasonal service at nearby Waterton Lakes Park, where travellers are able to enter Canada by water on small vessels and report to the Chief Mountain port of entry by phone. Boaters planning to come to Canada should review the CBSA's reporting requirements for private boaters before travelling.

Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services for the latest information.

Whether travelling by land, air or water, travellers can help speed up processing times by coming prepared with their travel documents.

Travellers are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if you choose to do so, be sure to check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

In 2025, the Prairie Region facilitated the arrival of over 1.2 million travellers while keeping 70 illegal firearms and over 855 other prohibited weapons off our streets.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Associated Links

Directory of CBSA Offices and Services

Tools to ease cross-border travel

Parks Canada – Waterton Lakes National Park website

I Declare

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945