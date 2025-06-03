Closure of CHAT-TV a loss for local journalism and Canadian media workers

MEDICINE HAT, AB, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The sudden closure of CHAT-TV in Medicine Hat, Alberta has resulted in the layoff of 16 Unifor media workers and the end of nearly seven decades of trusted local news programming.

"The shuttering of CHAT-TV is not just the end of a station—it's the loss of a legacy in Canadian news," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "At a time when disinformation spreads faster than facts and our sovereignty is challenged by foreign media dominance, we must act now. Canadian journalism is worth saving. We need immediate investment in local newsrooms—not more cuts."

The decision by Pattison Media to shutter operations, effective immediately, is the latest blow to Canadian journalism and underscores a crisis that continues to deepen in communities across the country.

"This is about more than job loss—it's about the disappearance of our local voice and the stories that bind our communities," said Unifor Local 1010 President Andrew Parry.

"For generations, CHAT-TV told the stories of Medicine Hat. The closure leaves a dangerous void and risks turning our city into another news desert where critical local coverage is simply no longer available."

The shutdown comes after efforts by Pattison Media to streamline operations and cut costs. The company cited insurmountable financial pressures and the erosion of advertising revenue for local TV as key factors in the decision.

CHAT-TV has served Medicine Hat for 68 years, offering local news, weather, and sports, and providing a platform for community connection. The loss of this station is not just a blow to the workers who have dedicated their careers to public service journalism—it is a significant step backward for democratic accountability and media diversity in Canada.

Unifor continues to advocate for structural reforms to ensure the survival of Canadian journalism. The union has called on the federal government to implement and enforce stronger provisions in the Online Streaming Act that would require foreign streamers operating in Canada to contribute to local news production, just as domestic broadcasters must. Increased sustainable funding for dedicated news funds remain essential to secure the future of local journalism.

"The closure of CHAT-TV is heartbreaking, but it's not an isolated case. This is happening in community after community," added Payne. "If we continue to lose local news, we lose a cornerstone of democracy."

Unifor represents more than 10,000 media workers across Canada, including journalists and broadcast technicians who work daily to inform, educate, and empower their communities.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

