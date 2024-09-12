CloroxPro™ Champions Frontline Workers during Environmental Services Week

Established and emerging Environmental Services workers are celebrated for their care and dedication from September 8-14

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - September 8-14 is Environmental Services Week; a moment in time when environmental services (EVS) workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities, doctors' offices and other healthcare facilities are shown appreciation for the hard work they perform every day to provide a clean and safe environment for patients, staff and visitors.

Environmental Services Week is celebrated by many organizations across the country, and CloroxPro™ Canada is shining a spotlight on just some of the many organizations they work with day in and day out to ensure EVS workers have the tools they need to perform at their highest levels.

For those just starting out in the industry, like the students at Centennial College enrolled in the Healthcare Environmental Services Management (HESM) program, this week is a great introduction to the value and importance of the work they are about to embark upon.

In 2024, CloroxPro Canada and Centennial College piloted a program to bring CloroxPro Canada's industry-leading HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course to first and second year HESM students; the first students globally to receive this interactive and specialized training in cleaning and infection prevention for healthcare environments.

"As we usher in a new cohort of environmental services leaders, workers and managers, we're always looking for ways to be innovative, to prepare our students for the roles they are about to begin," said Karen Barnes, Program Coordinator and Professor at Centennial College. "Having support from an industry leader like CloroxPro Canada, which brought the HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course to our students for free, allows us to offer our students new perspectives, insights and credentials. We're thrilled to stand alongside CloroxPro to celebrate the venerated profession that is environmental services."

One graduate of Centennial's HESM program, Boluwatife Dosa is now enjoying the start of her career at Halton Healthcare.

"Joining Halton Healthcare has been an awesome experience," said Boluwatife Dosa. "I have been privileged to work alongside a talented and dedicated team who continually inspire me over the past six months. The staff's unwavering commitment, compassionate service and diligent work every day ensures patients, staff, volunteers and visitors coming into our facility are entering a clean and safe environment. This professional excellence also aligns with my values that were instilled in me at Centennial College. It's truly an honour to be a part of an organization alongside colleagues that prioritize the wellbeing of patients as well as the growth of their employees."

Katherine Da Silva, Environmental Services Manager at Halton Healthcare, alongside her supervisory team are recognized mentors of Centennial College's HESM student program. The team takes on placement students each year, and take pride in hiring newly graduated HESM students to the leadership team. They take time every year to celebrate EVS Week as a time to show appreciation for the dedicated EVS staff who ensure environments are clean, safe places for patients, their families and staff.

"Healthcare Environmental Services workers are the unsung heroes of the healthcare industry. We are lucky to have a team of almost 400 support service professionals who play a critical role in our organization and continually go above and beyond in maintaining a clean and safe environment," said Katherine Da Silva. "We know the responsibility we have. Individually we can do so little, together as a team we can do so much."

The HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course is not the only way CloroxPro is supporting industry partners across the country. CloroxPro has developed many programs and partnerships with EVS workers and managers in all manners of their work – from bringing them the latest learnings from national conferences, providing world-class training and creating best-in-class processes.

"We know just how tough, important and rewarding this career can be. Our relationships with EVS workers and managers spans decades in many cases, and our appreciation only grows deeper with every year and every milestone that passes," said Bilal Demachkie, Business Director, CloroxPro Canada. "We are in this alongside our EVS colleagues for the long haul. Let's take time this week to acknowledge the impact these workers have on us all."

