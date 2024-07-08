CloroxPro™ Canada introduces EcoClean disinfectant and cleaner with plant-based ingredients

With three in four cleaning professionals believing eco-conscious cleaners are important to use, uncertainty of cleaning effectiveness is a top reason they're not making the switch





BRAMPTON, ON, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - After great success in the US market, CloroxPro™ Canada is launching the CloroxPro™ Clorox™ EcoClean line of naturally derived, plant-based active ingredient cleaners and disinfectants in Canada. The new line of products, which work to help keep facilities clean while using plant-based¹ ingredients, is available in Canada as of today.

CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean products are designed for use in a wide range of shared spaces, including schools, gyms, offices, daycares, and other facilities. (CNW Group/CloroxPro® Canada)

While cleaning professionals are interested in turning to eco-conscious cleaning and disinfecting products, the 2023 Clean Index Survey, which was conducted in the United States and commissioned by CloroxPro, shows that there are misconceptions preventing them from adopting an eco-conscious choice. The survey revealed that concerns about increased cost (78%), uncertainty of cleaning effectiveness (67%), compromised efficiency of cleaning (58%) and a preference for traditional solutions (52%) were the top reasons preventing cleaning professionals from making the switch.

Enter the CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean range of cleaning and disinfecting products, which offer Canadians an alternative to traditional cleaners, with a focus on using naturally derived, plant-based active ingredients like lactic acid that are designed with the safety of users and the environment in mind, and without sacrificing efficacy. In fact, the CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner‡ shows similar efficacy to traditional cleaning solutions, disinfecting in two minutes or less*, sanitizing in 15 seconds†, and killing 99.9% of flu viruses and the COVID-19 virus in 30 seconds±.

The myths surrounding eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants

Plant-based cleaning and disinfecting options have been up against misconceptions since they first hit the market. Despite fears that these products don't work as well as traditional cleaners, EcoClean defies those misconceptions. CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean products are designed for use in a wide range of shared spaces, including schools, gyms, offices, daycares, and other facilities, and offers the same efficacy as traditional disinfecting cleaners while also satisfying the needs of cleaning professionals looking for a more naturally derived, plant-based product.

"EcoClean allows CloroxPro to continue building upon their commitment to providing environmental services professionals with products that align with their desires for a more naturally derived, plant-based disinfectant or cleaner that still performs up to the standard they need and expect," said Bilal Demachkie, Business Unit Director, CloroxPro Canada. "Since EcoClean is made with naturally derived, plant-based ingredients, we're able to offer a product that was designed with the safety of users in mind and doesn't have the harsh smells and traditional cleaners that many cleaning professionals have had to become accustomed to."

CloroxPro Clorox EcoClean products can help facilities and organizations meet their own sustainability goals, and since EcoClean products are available in 25% post-consumer recycled plastic, they are also helping to contribute to The Clorox Company's sustainability goals to reduce virgin plastic in its supply chain by 50% by 2030.

As experts in the cleaning and disinfecting space, CloroxPro aims to continue providing all Canadians with a wide range of product options. To learn more about EcoClean and the rest of the products CloroxPro has to offer, visit cloroxpro.ca and follow @CloroxProCanada on LinkedIn.

¹ Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner is made with plant-based lactic acid active ingredients; All-Purpose Cleaner is made with 99% biobased ingredients.

‡ Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner, Health Canada DIN 02542528

*When used as directed, see product label for list of organisms

†Human Coronavirus, Influenza A Virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus

± Kills SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces

About CloroxPro™ Canada, a division of The Clorox Company of Canada

CloroxPro™ encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning, and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro™ is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to help protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything. For more information, visit cloroxpro.ca .

About the CloroxPro™ Global 2023 CloroxPro™ Clean Index Industry Survey

Data for this report was collected in an April 2023 online survey of 1,000 consumers, a nationally representative U.S. General Population based on age, gender, region, race/ethnicity and income, and 714 cleaning industry professionals defined as business service contractors; facility managers in education, office buildings, medical facilities or gyms; or infection preventionists. Accessed May 2024: https://www.cloroxpro.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/CloroxPro-FutureOfClean-Brochure-NEW-DIGITAL-FINAL.pdf

CLX-B

SOURCE CloroxPro® Canada

Media Contact: Cameron Burgess, Ketchum Canada, [email protected], 519-835-2875