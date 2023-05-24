CloroxPro® Canada captivates North American audiences with Keeper: The Patrick Shaw Story

Premiering on May 24, this heartwarming documentary shines a light on a powerful story of a man determined to support his community

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - With CloroxPro® Canada's commitment to safety going far beyond the healthcare world, the organization is honoured to present Keeper: The Patrick Shaw Story; a documentary that tells the story of community togetherness in the most difficult of times.

This short film shines a light on the story of Patrick Shaw and his endless resilience in his journey to give back to his local community with the help of CloroxPro®, and embodies the belief that, as Patrick says in the film "some way, somehow, it'll work out."

Available for viewing at cloroxpro.ca, this stunning documentary follows Patrick Shaw as he recounts the incredible actions he underwent to ensure the players of his basketball program, Sisters Keeper, a group of highly skilled but underprivileged players, were able to continue practicing and playing throughout the pandemic lockdowns. Congruently, Patrick was also acting as community liaison for Black Creek Community Health Centre, an organization that predominantly serves BIPOC residents in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Knowing that the basketball players would need to continue practicing and playing in order to be seen by Division I universities and receive scholarships to play, proving to public health that they were following protocols and maintaining a clean facility would be paramount to their success. At the same time, administering healthcare and vaccinations to sometimes more than 3,000 people a day at the health clinic would require quick and effective disinfection of surfaces in the shortest timeframe possible.

To help ensure that the facilities remain clean and safe for participants and staff, CloroxPro® was able to provide Sisters Keeper with products and disinfecting solutions to take cleaning from a two-hour ordeal to a 15-minute breeze.

"We are proud to be able to highlight this engaging documentary which showcases the importance of community," said Barley Chironda, National Healthcare Sales Director and Infection Control Specialist at Clorox Canada. "We played only a small role in this story of determination, perseverance, and resilience. When people of all ages and from all backgrounds watch this film, we know they'll be as motivated as we have been by Patrick Shaw and Sisters Keeper to show up for their community in whatever way they can."

As leaders in the cleaning and disinfecting space, CloroxPro® is shining a light on this powerful story, as the organization shares Patrick's commitment to community, especially in pursuit of clean and healthy living spaces.

"It's a great feeling when you reach out and ask for support on something and you're met with a resounding 'yes, we can do that.' That's how I feel working with CloroxPro®," said Patrick Shaw, founder of Sisters Keeper Basketball Program. "Our team is here to give these players a platform to showcase their skills and better their education and lives through scholarship opportunities. With a little help from organizations, we've been able to – and continue to – set our players up for success."

To watch the full documentary, visit cloroxpro.ca and follow @CloroxProCanada on LinkedIn for more information.

About CloroxPro® Canada, a division of The Clorox Company of Canada

CloroxPro® encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning, and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro® is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to help protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything. For more information, visit cloroxpro.ca.

About Sisters Keeper Basketball Organization

Sister's Keeper is an organization that supports youth in vulnerable neighbourhoods in Toronto. The organization's mission is to help young athletes play basketball at a competitive level, while fostering personal development both on and off the court. This is done through sharpening overall mental and physical health, social interaction and developing leadership skills for participants through engaging educational and recreational programs.

Lead by the Canadian Sisters Keeper u16 Team, the day features skill development, drills, and workshops for almost 500 children, plus an opportunity for SK to play against. For more information, visit sisterskeeper.ca.

