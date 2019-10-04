Clogged Blood Vessels, Cyclic Vomiting, Acute Psychosis, Overdoses from Edibles: 'Cannabis May be Legal, but We Need to Address the Public Health Impact' Canadian Stroke Congress Told

The problem? Cannabis has been marketed as a harmless, natural product, says Queen's professor and former CMA President. It's not.

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Although most Canadians support the legalization of cannabis, not nearly enough attention has been devoted to its harmful health effects, says cardiologist Dr. Chris Simpson, Vice-Dean (Clinical) in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Queen's University and professor of medicine.

Dr. Simpson told the Canadian Stroke Congress that every marijuana cigarette has a mixture of 70 chemicals -- all of which may act on the heart and blood vessels in unpredictable ways.

For stroke clinicians, there is particular concern because the psychoactive chemical THC attaches to receptors in the brain and blood vessel walls that can promote plaque growth in the arteries. In addition, it can make the blood sticky, causing platelets to stick together and create clots. Atherosclerosis (clogged arteries) is linked to vascular diseases like stroke, heart disease, and heart failure.

"The degree of knowledge we have about the potential benefits and harm of cannabis is really in its infancy," Dr. Simpson says. "But the harm seems to greatly exceed any potential benefits." He says there needs to be more thorough study of the impact of cannabis on vascular health.

"There is this huge popular misconception about cannabis, driven by social media and the cannabis industry, that it is a medicine or it is harmless," Dr. Simpson says. "I worry when people say that cannabis is a natural product that has been used for a thousand years and so it must be safe. Countering that belief is tough. There are huge gaps between what people believe and what is reality."

Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome

Among concerns, doctors are seeing "a really mysterious condition in habitual users" called Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome that leads to incessant vomiting and dehydration, particularly in young adults. "One of the very peculiar features of diagnosis is that the only thing that relieves the vomiting is a hot shower," Dr. Simpson says. Treatment involves anti-nausea drugs and waiting for the cannabis to clear their system. "It can be very dangerous because it messes up electrolytes, may cause potassium depletion, and lots of harm can come from dehydration."

Edibles

A former president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Simpson also expressed concerns about edibles, which will be legalized later this month. The absorption rate of THC is much slower with edibles so people may consume too much before feeling the high, resulting in ingesting way more than they should.

"It hits you like a ton of bricks at the one-hour mark or so and you can overdose very quickly because of the delayed reaction," he says. Dr. Simpson is particularly worried about accidental ingestion of edible products by children.

He also highlighted evidence that cannabis affects cognitive development up to age 25, and its use can trigger psychoses and aggravate anxiety and depression. He questioned legalization at age 19, saying policy-makers "haven't fully considered all the negative consequences and risks posed to our young people in particular."

While it is best to avoid cannabis use, for those who do he recommends very moderate use, not smoking or not inhaling deeply, caution with edibles, starting use of the product as late in life as possible, and staying away from synthetic cannabis which is potent and very dangerous.

The Congress is being held in Ottawa, ON from Oct. 3-5, 2019. Follow us on Twitter @strokecongress, #StrokeCongress.

Statements and conclusions of study authors are solely those of the study authors and do not necessarily reflect H&S or CSC policy or position. Heart & Stroke and the Canadian Stroke Consortium make no representation or warranty as to their accuracy or reliability.

