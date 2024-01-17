Strengthening its position on the Montreal North Shore

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure, Canada's leading network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics, are proud to announce their latest partnership with Clinique Kristelle Mayrand in Terrebonne, Quebec. Established by Kristelle Mayrand, an accomplished medical aesthetic nurse, the clinic offers a wide range of non-invasive services ensuring optimal results for every client and aligning seamlessly with Dermapure's commitment to the highest standards of care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristelle Mayrand and her remarkable team to our network," says Francis Maheu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group of which Dermapure is part of. "Their expertise, combined with a warm, high-end yet accessible environment, has established Clinique Kristelle Mayrand as the trusted destination for medical aesthetics in Terrebonne."

"Dermapure's brand leadership coupled with our shared vision for delivering exceptional care makes this a perfect partnership for us" expresses Mayrand. "Joining Dermapure is a stepping stone for our clinic and our patients, and I am excited to be part of this exceptional team."

Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure and the Functionalab's Clinics Division adds, "Kristelle's enthusiasm and dedication to providing exceptional service perfectly resonates with Dermapure's vision and culture. This represents our 17th clinic in the Quebec Province, and we look forward to servicing patients in the Terrebonne region."

Dr. Jason McWhirter, Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group, comments on Dermapure's ongoing expansion, stating, "In welcoming Clinique Kristelle Mayrand, we advance our mission of building the most trusted medical aesthetic network and delivering exceptional aesthetics services nationwide."

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand builder in the beauty sector that focuses on and brings innovation to two high-growth segments: aesthetic medicine, with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands as well as its Functionalab professional skincare line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies:

Functionalab Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 70 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 2,000 outlets in Canada and Asia.

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by the GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information on Functionalab Group, please visit www.functionalabgroup.com and its brands' websites: www.dermapure.com/en , www.projectskinmd.com , www.en.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com/en .

SOURCE Functionalab Group Inc.

For further information: and media requests: Naomi Kixmöller-Gosley, The Brand is Female Inc., [email protected], 778-677-5679