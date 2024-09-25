Strengthening Presence in Atlantic Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure, Canada's leading network of aesthetic medicine clinics, are proud to announce that Figurra Institute has joined their network. Known for its innovative approach to aesthetic care in Atlantic Canada for the past 25 years, Figurra Institute's partnership reaffirms Dermapure's commitment to exceptional patient care and dedication to setting the highest standards in the industry.

FIGURRA INSTITUTE JOINS DERMAPURE (CNW Group/Functionalab Group Inc.)

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Chantal Chiasson, Figurra Institute has been at the forefront of aesthetic medicine throughout Atlantic Canada and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the market. The clinic is renowned for its pioneering work in advanced laser and aesthetic treatments, utilizing the expertise of its physicians and the latest scientific advancements to deliver personalized results. Dr. Chiasson, a graduate in Dermatology from the Université de Montréal's School of Medicine, is also the founder of the Moncton Hospital Dermatology Clinic and serves as a consultant at the Georges-L. Dumont Hospital Dermatology Clinic. Under her leadership, Figurra has earned a reputation as a trusted name in the Maritimes.

"Figurra Institute has always exemplified the kind of dedication to excellence that Dermapure values," says Francis Maheu Co-Founder and CEO of Functionalab Group, Dermapure's parent company. "Dr. Chiasson and her team are passionate about our industry and have established an incredible reputation as a destination in Atlantic Canada, and we are excited to have them join us, especially as they're celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, to further elevate the level of care available to patients in the Maritimes."

"Joining the Dermapure network is an exciting opportunity for us," says Dr. Chiasson. "It allows us to continue our mission of providing exceptional care while benefiting from the support and resources of a national leader in aesthetic medicine. We look forward to bringing even more innovative solutions to our patients, helping them achieve their personal goals with confidence."

This strategic partnership highlights Dermapure's commitment to expanding its presence across Canada by aligning with leading clinics that share its values of education, innovation, and patient-focused care. With the Figurra Institute joining its ranks, Dermapure solidifies its footprint in Atlantic Canada, offering clients access to the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine from some of the region's most experienced professionals.

"Looking to the future, we are excited to continue growing our network and welcoming more esteemed clinics like Figurra Institute," says Dr. Jason McWhirter, President of Functionalab Group. "We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and the heights we will reach together."

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand builder in the beauty sector that focuses on and brings innovation to two high-growth segments: aesthetic medicine, with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands as well as its Functionalab professional skincare line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies. Functionalab Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with 70 clinics. It offers an approach to skin health and beauty that combines cutting-edge technologies with its lines of professional skincare, Functionalab and SkinCeuticals.

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by the GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information on Functionalab Group, please visit www.functionalabgroup.com and its brands' websites: www.dermapure.com/en, www.projectskinmd.com, www.en.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com/.

