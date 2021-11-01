Climate Proof Canada's COP26 Media Statement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - This summer, Climate Proof Canada sent a clear message to government: Yes, we need a strong offence against climate change and we must cut carbon emissions. But, we cannot ignore defence any longer. That means acting with urgency to defend lives, health and property from the extreme weather events we're already experiencing.

Any acceptable climate plan must aim to both reduce emissions to limit our future risks from climate change, while protecting us from the present worsening severe weather. In other words, adaptation is vital and must feature in any national climate plan. This is Climate Proof Canada's core belief and its reason for forming.

The federal government committed to Climate Proof Canada's key recommendations in its recent election promises. Those recommendations are to:

Finalize Canada's Adaptation Strategy in 2022, with clear targets. Create a Climate Adaptation Home Rating Program. Implement the National Action Plan on Flooding by completing flood mapping, launching a flood risk portal, introducing affordable flood insurance and funding natural infrastructure. Expand home and commercial retrofit programs to include more climate resilience measures. Expand the office of the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to include climate disasters.

Climate Proof Canada's priority now is to ensure that the government acts on these promises to keep our homes and communities safe.

Expectations for COP26

Over the next two weeks, a delegation from Ottawa is joining world leaders at COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Climate Proof Canada's expectation is that the Canadian government – represented in Glasgow by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Ministers Steven Guilbeault and Jonathan Wilkinson – will reiterate the importance of climate adaptation and the electoral commitments it has made. These commitments include setting measurable targets for 2030 as part of the Canadian National Adaptation Strategy by the fall of 2022.

About Climate Proof Canada

The coalition to Climate Proof Canada formed in June 2021 to amplify an urgent message: People in Canada are increasingly vulnerable to severe, climate-influenced weather events.

The human, financial, health, and social costs of climate change-induced events continue to escalate, with outsized effects being felt by poor, racialized and Indigenous peoples and other vulnerable communities.

Climate Proof Canada believes government can make immediate and important progress by creating a much-needed national game plan. In addition to reducing emissions, there are four key areas for action to address the climate crisis:

finalize the National Climate Adaptation Strategy,

appoint an advisor on national disaster resilience,

extend and enhance the federal task force to reduce the risk and impact of flooding across Canada; and

ensure that sustainable finance initiatives leverage private sector capacity to assess, disclose and manage escalating physical risks.

The new federal government must bring a sense of urgency to better defend the health and homes of Canadians against the real and growing threats we face today.

