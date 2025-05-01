It's time to build a climate proof Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Climate Proof Canada congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney on forming the next federal government and welcomes all new and re-elected Members of Parliament. The Coalition looks forward to working with the Prime Minister, the next Cabinet and all MPs to better protect our communities and enhance our economic resilience to increasing floods, wildfires and extreme weather events.

It's time for Canada to play offence and defence on climate change.

The Coalition and member organizations are ready to bring our expertise to collaborate with the new federal government on the important public policy commitments advanced during the election campaign. To build a climate proof Canada, we must build new homes that are affordable, insurable and resilient to disasters; build one resilient Canadian economy by investing in infrastructure, our people and trade corridors; and protect Canadians from extreme weather events by being better prepared and able to recover rapidly.

Together we can make rapid tangible progress by:

Building Resilient and Sustainable Housing

Canada needs to build new homes in the right ways and in the right places because the most expensive home is the one you build twice. The new federal government should also advance sustainable and resilient retrofits, representing a significant opportunity to protect families and drive job creation.





️ Improving Disaster Preparedness and Accelerating Disaster Recovery

Climate Proof Canada believes the new federal government must urgently move to create a national recovery strategy to better protect our communities working with all orders of government and Indigenous Peoples.





️Investing in Resilient Communities

We must leverage the unique strengths of both the public and private sectors to support new nation-building trade corridors and municipal infrastructure projects, retrofit existing homes, partner with Indigenous Peoples and close the flood protection gap for high-risk households with a low-cost national flood insurance program.

We need a refined whole-of-society approach to address the physical risks we face from extreme weather. Collectively we must advance the targets set out by the federal government that are rooted in the National Adaptation Strategy to build a more prosperous and more resilient country.

About Climate Proof Canada

Climate Proof Canada is a national coalition of Canadian business representatives, disaster relief organizations, municipalities, Indigenous organizations, environmental NGOs and think tanks that believe Canada must prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change by building a more disaster-resilient country. For more information, visit Climate Proof Canada .

