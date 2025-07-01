Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Production Update"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Production Update – As announced in April 2025, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. had started mining and loading the heap leach pad once again and has now sold just over a half million dollars worth of gold in the past month or so. At this point, they are looking to expand staff and ramp up production as they work through the normal ramp up operational challenges. It should be remembered that grades, recoveries, and the geometry of the deposit will play a major role, however the continued strength of the price of gold is a huge contributor to the project's success. Desert Hawk's management team has a track record of bringing such projects into profitable production. Clifton Mining's management believes that Desert Hawk is up to the challenge.

