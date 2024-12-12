AMERICAN FORK - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "December 2024 Update Report"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Desert Hawk Gold Corp. – Clifton Mining has received notice that Desert Hawk Gold Corp. is no longer in chapter 11 bankruptcy, their case has been dismissed from the bankruptcy court.

Property Lease Acquisition – Management has been monitoring Trust Lands leasing opportunities and recently the Company successfully bid for and acquired an additional 640 acres of strategically located property close to the Town of Gold Hill, Utah, in the historic Clifton Mining district. The initial lease amount is just under $4,000, with annual lease payments. This acquisition strengthens the Company's land position to 14,667 acres of owned and leased property.

Notice of December 2024 Distribution – American Silver, LLC declared a $0.13 per share distribution, which totaled $239,210.92 being distributed to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. For more information about the American Silver, LLC companies and products, please see the following websites: https://silverbiotics.com/, www.ablmedical.com, and https://ablmfg.com/.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

