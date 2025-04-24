AMERICAN FORK - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Production Startup"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Production Startup - Clifton is pleased to announce that Desert Hawk Gold Corp. has started mining and loading the heap leach pad once again, still working through a few of the startup issues. However, they anticipate making their first metal sales in the next few weeks.

Financial Reports – Clifton Mining has released its audited financial statements for 2024, which includes 2023 and management has filed the audited report with the OTC Markets and posted them on the Company's website. The financial report shows a 3% decrease in owner's equity from $4,582,703 to $4,440,862 for the Company and a 17% increase in product sales for American Silver, LLC, from $12,089,669 in 2023 to $14,165,802 in 2024. The Company continues to maintain a good cash position and management is hopeful that with Desert Hawk's resumption of mining operations, that the Company will start receiving dividends from metal sales later this year.

Notice of March 2025 Distribution – American Silver, LLC declared a $0.065 per member share distribution, which totaled $119,605 distributed to the Company, its largest single shareholder. For more information about the American Silver, LLC companies and products, please see the following websites: https://silverbiotics.com/, www.ablmedical.com, and https://ablmfg.com/.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

For phone contact, please feel free to call Dr. Ken Friedman, President, at 720-994-2953.