Clear Medical Imaging workers reject forced vote, remain on strike

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 2458 have overwhelmingly rejected Clear Medical Imaging's latest contract offer, with 96% voting against it in a forced vote held December 4–5, 2024.

"This vote sends a strong message that our members will not be divided or intimidated," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The employer's decision to pit workers against each other instead of addressing their legitimate concerns has only reinforced their solidarity."

Members of Unifor Local 2458 have overwhelmingly rejected Clear Medical Imaging’s latest contract offer. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The strike which began on October 25 , 2024 continues as workers demand solutions to wage disparities and the inequitable treatment of administrative and clinical staff. Despite the employer's abrupt exit from negotiations in early November and the forced vote process initiated through the Ontario Labour Relations Board, members have remained united.

"This decisive rejection is proof that our members stand together to fight for fairness and equity," said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. "Unifor remains ready to bargain and is committed to securing a collective agreement that respects the contributions of all workers."

The union will now send their final offer to the Employer to continue bargaining, return our members to work, and bring them a fair and equitable first Collective Agreement.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 120 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray, ultrasound and nuclear medicine technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell)