Clear Medical Imaging workers prepare for potential strike

WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2458 members at Clear Medical Imaging are preparing for a potential strike with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on October 24, 2024, as ongoing challenges in negotiations continue to stall progress towards a fair agreement.

"Our members are the backbone of Clear Medical Imaging within the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent communities, and they deserve a fair agreement that recognizes their dedication and value to the community," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We remain committed to reaching a deal that allows these workers to continue providing the care Windsor residents rely on, but it must be a fair and equitable agreement."

Key issues in negotiations include benefits, wages, working conditions, contracting out/work ownership and securing union representation for staff. Clear Medical Imaging, which operates the only imaging services in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions, has faced significant staffing shortages in recent months, leading to growing waitlists for services like imaging and scanning.

"Despite the challenges, our members are determined to stand firm for a fair deal," said Unifor Local 2458 Secretary-Treasurer Mike Kisch. "We hope the employer will take this deadline seriously and return to the table with a commitment to resolve these critical issues."

The union is actively engaging key community stakeholders, including local hospitals, healthcare practitioners, municipal governments and labour councils to discuss the broader implications of a strike and potential impact on health services in the region. Over 900 patients are currently on the waitlist for critical imaging services in Windsor, with staffing shortages already affecting care delivery.

"The ongoing issues at Clear Medical Imaging highlight the dangerous consequences of healthcare privatization in Ontario," said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. "When profit becomes the priority, patient care suffers and workers face increased pressure under poor working conditions. We need to ensure that quality public healthcare and fair treatment for workers are prioritized in our community."

Clear Medical Imaging members recently held a strike vote, with 99% of members voting in favour of taking action if needed. The union remains ready to continue discussions and reach an agreement that addresses the core issues, preventing disruption to patient care.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

