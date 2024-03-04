CLEAR CHOICE HR CONSULTING AND THE JOUTA PERFORMANCE GROUP JOIN NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP

Two B.C. Based Organizations Join MNP, Expanding Firm's Capabilities in HR Consulting Services

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Clear Choice HR Consulting ('Clear Choice") and The Jouta Performance Group Inc. ("Jouta"), effective April 1, 2024.

Both Clear Choice and Jouta are leading HR Consulting firms based in Vancouver, B.C., with clients and team members across Canada. Clear Choice was founded by Managing Partner, AJ Beaudry, in 2020, while Jouta was founded in 2006 by CEO, Cori Maedel. AJ and Cori will both join MNP as partners, along with their approximately 15 combined team members.

Clear Choice has built a strong reputation in the area of executive search and professional recruitment, while Jouta specializes in providing outsourced HR strategy, services, and support to organizations across the country.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. The firm has a growing HR Consulting practice and Chris Lavin (MBA, FCMC), MNP's National Consulting Leader, said that the move reflects the firm's commitment to helping its clients attract, develop and retain the very best talent:

"We are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve in how we can best support our clients," said Lavin. "Joining forces with AJ, Cori and the teams from Clear Choice and Jouta is a strategic move that brings new expertise, experiences, and value to our clients across the country in an area that is of vital importance to all organizations."

Alan Cosgrave (CPA, FCPA (IRL), CIA, CFSA, CICA, CRICP, CPSCP), MNP's Regional Managing Partner, B.C. Advisory, added that both Clear Choice and Jouta were a natural fit for MNP's holistic offering to its clients:

"We're excited to bring two highly respected B.C. organizations into the MNP family. All businesses are reliant on the talent they attract, develop, and retain and our clients regularly ask how we can help them with this competitive driver.

"What impressed us most about both Clear Choice and Jouta was not just their track record and expertise in this critical area, but also their reputation for being highly focused on providing an exceptional experience for their clients. Their values and 'how' they do business aligns perfectly with the MNP way. We're looking forward to learning from and working with them in the years to come."

Beaudry noted that his knowledge of MNP – and its commitment to supporting clients in the area of HR Consulting – was a key factor in his decision to have Clear Choice join the firm:

"As a former MNP team member, myself, I know the firm intimately and was able to make the decision to join MNP with full confidence that the move would be a great fit for both my clients and team. MNP has significantly grown its HR Consulting practice in recent years, and I'm excited by the firm's vision for continuing to help its clients in this critical area."

Maedel highlighted that her decision to move to MNP was underpinned by the alignment she felt in the way that MNP and Jouta commit to supporting their clients:

"Jouta's philosophy when working with our clients is to focus on the importance of culture to organizational success, and that was top of my mind when making the decision to join MNP.

"We care deeply about relating beyond our roles as HR and so it was vitally important to me that we joined a firm that 'got' us and where we would be able to offer our clients even more value in a way that feels like a natural extension of how they already work with us. I'm also excited about the opportunity to reach and support more Canadian organizations with their journey."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For further information: Robin Ashford, Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; AJ Beaudry, Managing Partner, Clear Choice, at [email protected]; Cori Maedel, Founder & CEO, Jouta Performance Group Inc. at [email protected]