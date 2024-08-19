TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport today released its 2023 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which measures the airport's efforts to be cleaner, greener and quieter and progress toward its vision to be the global leader for how a modern airport operates in an urban environment.

This seventh annual report reflects improved data collection and disclosures, and details performance on topics that our key stakeholders have deemed to be most important to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. It features a full-length technical report and interactive cover report with video elements and highlights.

"Airports play a critical role in building cities that thrive. They connect people, ideas, goods and services, providing communities with vital links for their economic, physical and mental wellbeing. PortsToronto has owned and operated Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport since 1939 – that's 85 years of serving Toronto and serving passengers," said RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Office of PortsToronto.

"Our location on Toronto's waterfront placed sustainability at the front and center of our organization long before we formalized our ESG efforts in 2023. A commitment to sustainable operations and responsible governance is at the core of our mission at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Along with our partner Nieuport Aviation, PortsToronto is invested in operating a cleaner, greener and quieter airport that will continue to serve passengers and its community for the next 85 years," continued Steenstra.

"Over and above our geographic location in the heart of Toronto, YTZ is making great strides in becoming a part of the fabric of our community," says Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the airport's passenger terminal. "This starts with our collective commitment to environmental sustainability—a priority we share with other stakeholders. It extends to our support of over 30 community organizations and charities, our commitment to reflecting the city's diversity through art, and our focus on our employees, the heart and soul of our airport.

"While we've come a long way towards being a leader in the aviation industry across these areas of focus, Nieuport Aviation, PortsToronto and other partners at the airport recognize that we have more to do," continued Pakey. "This report is not only a record of where we are collectively, but it also signals our commitment to continuous improvement for the benefit of travellers, the community and airport employees."

Environmental Stewardship

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is powered by clean, renewable electricity through Bullfrog Power.

through Bullfrog Power. Since 2010, PortsToronto has avoided 20,231 tonnes of CO 2 .

That's equivalent to: 4,500+ cars taken off the road for one year. 9,825 hectares of forests grown for a year. 766,000+ light bulbs switched to LEDs .

. That's equivalent to: 505 tonnes of CO 2 emissions offset by converting the waste generated at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to energy.

First airport in North America to transition to PFAS-free foam in firefighting operations.

PFAS-free Forthcoming electric shuttle buses to reduce CO2 emissions associated with current diesel-powered buses.

Social Responsibility

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport invested more than $360,000 in our communities in 2023, and has contributed $23 million in community investment and environmental initiatives since 2009.

in our communities in 2023, and has contributed in community investment and environmental initiatives since 2009. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport generates over $2.1 billion in total annual economic output and supports 4,450 jobs .

in total annual economic output and supports . 2,674 medevac flights operated in 2023 from the Ornge Air Ambulance base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in 2023.

operated in 2023 from the Ornge Air Ambulance base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in 2023. 18% decrease in overall noise complaints in 2023, despite increase in commercial activity over 2022.

Excellence

Awarded an Airports Going Green Awards Honourable Mention in recognition of project to electrify access to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport – including Canada's first zero-emission ferry and forthcoming electric shuttle buses.

Honourable Mention in recognition of project to electrify access to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport – including first zero-emission ferry and forthcoming electric shuttle buses. 85% of Torontonians agree that Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport plays a central role in business, health care and job creation for the city.

that Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport plays a central role in business, health care and job creation for the city. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport named one of the world's best airports by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023.

To read the 2023 Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport ESG report, click here.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will offer US Preclearance in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed two million passengers in 2023; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $28 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation is the owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Backed by Canadian and international pension funds and supported by significant international expertise in managing aviation operations, we are committed to world-class customer service for the millions of customers using the airport. In addition to managing the passenger terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience. Since acquiring the airport terminal, Nieuport has invested $60 million in upgrades, recently opening the Aspire Business Lounge for Canadian travellers. Nieuport is further investing in the development of the US Customs preclearance facility, to be opened in 2025.

