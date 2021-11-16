Industry leader will guide Québec business units for IGM Financial,

including IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies, announced today that Claude Paquin has been appointed President of IGM, Québec. In his new expanded role, Mr. Paquin, formerly President of IG Wealth Management, Québec, will serve as a member of the company's senior leadership team and guide its operations across the province.

In conjunction with IGM's CEOs, Mr. Paquin will align the strategic direction of IGM, IG Wealth Management ("IG"), Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") and Investment Planning Counsel ("IPC") within the province. Mr. Paquin will be IGM's senior representative in the province of Québec and will build local awareness and implement synergies for IGM brands to create increased value for employees, clients and shareholders.

"We're thrilled to expand Claude's mandate across the IGM family of companies and have him guide our Québec businesses across the province," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "Claude is an industry leader who is known for his clear, strategic vision and track record of success. He has the experience and expertise to strengthen and grow our Québec operations."

Mr. Paquin began his career at IG as an advisor in Manitoba and has held progressively senior roles throughout his career, most recently serving as IG's senior leader in Québec, where he was in charge of the firm's wealth management operations.

"The strength of our brands in Québec and the value our investment management team and advisors provide to our clients 365 days a year position us very well for continued growth," said Mr. Paquin. "IGM has been going through an ambitious business transformation across all our brands over the last few years. I look forward to building on the significant momentum this has created for our company and to continue to support our people as they provide Québecers with trusted investment and financial planning solutions and services."

Mr. Paquin noted that IGM is one of the largest financial services companies in Québec, with more than $35 billion in assets under administration across the province.

In 2020, Mr. Paquin was named a Fellow of the Institut Québécois de planification financière (IQPF), a designation that recognizes exceptional, high-profile career paths, as well as leadership and contribution to the advancement of the profession. He is also a former Career Excellence Award recipient from the Chambre de la sécurité financière (CSF). In addition to his responsibilities at IGM, Mr. Paquin is an active community member and volunteers with various associations and non-profit organizations focussed on youth development.

Mr. Paquin assumed his new role in October 2021.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

