Class Action Launched Against Toronto Plastic Surgeon "Dr. 6ix"

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The law firms of Howie, Sacks & Henry, Waddell Phillips and Beyond Law have launched a class action against cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Martin Jugenburg (the self-styled "Dr.6ix"). Led by an all-female legal team, the action seeks compensation for past patients of Dr. Jugenburg and alleges that Dr. Jugenburg took photographs and videos of his patients without their consent, including during their private doctor-patient consultations while nude or semi-nude and during surgeries. The claim alleges Dr. Jugenburg posted many of these photos and videos on an array of social media channels, including Instagram and Snapchat, without consent from his patients.

Two of Dr. Jugenburg's patients commenced this proposed class action after they learned that they had been videotaped during their consultations. Neither consented to being videotaped.

The class action lawsuit claims Dr. Jugenburg has breached the privacy rights of his patients. It asserts that he is liable to pay compensation to his patients for his breach of fiduciary duty, breach of confidence, breach of trust, intrusion upon seclusion and invasion of privacy, among other liabilities. None of these allegations have been proven in court.

The proposed class members include anyone who was a patient of Dr. Jugenburg between January 1, 2012, and February 28, 2019. If the action is successful, the class members may be eligible for compensation for the damages suffered due to the invasion of their privacy and breach of doctor-patient confidence. There is no cost to participate as a class member in this proposed class action. The lawyers are working on a contingency fee arrangement, and will only be paid from the proceeds of the litigation, if it is successful.

Contact Information for class members

Potential class members can contact Class Counsel at 1-877-771-7006 or reception@waddellphillips.ca and can find more information on the Class Action here.

About Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP

Howie, Sacks & Henry advances mass tort claims and class actions on behalf of people injured by dangerous products, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

For more information, call our firm at 1-877-771-7006, or email vlord@hshlawyers.com.

About Waddell Phillips PC

Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation is a boutique law firm, specializing in plaintiff-side class actions. The principals of the firm have helped victims in a wide range of cases, including product liability, consumer protection, aboriginal residential schools, franchise disputes and securities misrepresentations.

For more information, call our firm at 647-261-4486, or email marg@waddellphillips.ca .

About Beyond Law LLP

Beyond Law LLP is a Toronto-based litigation firm focusing on serious personal injury cases including medical malpractice, wrongful death and insurance disputes. The firm prides itself on its hands-on and personalized approach.

For more information, call our firm at 416-613-1225, or email kate@beyond.law.

