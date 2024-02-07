Clarivoy Study Reveals AutoTrader.ca Influences Majority of Vehicle Sales in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoTrader.ca, Canada's largest and most trusted automotive marketplace, is pleased to announce the results of a comprehensive study that underscores the unique value it brings to automotive dealerships in driving vehicle sales. The study, conducted in collaboration with Clarivoy, a leader in identity-based targeting and measurement for automotive marketers, focused on understanding the impact of various marketing channels on vehicle sales within the Canadian automotive landscape.

A sample of 2,223 vehicle sales from 2022 to 2023 formed the basis of this study. The findings revealed a compelling narrative; AutoTrader played a pivotal role in influencing 60% (+/-2%) of these vehicle sales. In comparison, Google paid ads, encompassing search ads and vehicle listing ads, contributed to 6% (+/-2%) of vehicle sales.

Of note is the intriguing pattern discovered within the 6% of sales influenced by Google paid ads. Remarkably, within this subset, an even more compelling trend emerges; 70% of these consumers had also visited AutoTrader.ca at some point during their purchasing journey.

"Further underscoring AutoTrader's role, among these consumers, this study found that a significant 55% initiated their journey with AutoTrader.ca first and subsequently engaged with Google paid ads before arriving at their purchase decision," said Mike Kilinski, Vice President Product, Data & Analytics at AutoTrader.ca. "This intricate consumer pathway highlights AutoTrader's instrumental position in guiding consumers towards their decision."

The credibility of this study is fortified by Clarivoy, a respected third-party data analysis partner. Employing a meticulous multi-channel attribution technique, the study ensures a comprehensive evaluation of marketing influences.

Intriguingly, a similar study conducted in the USA with more vehicles in the comparative set due to market size revealed a comparable trend.

"The study serves as a valuable resource for dealers, shedding light on the nuanced dynamics of consumer decision-making in the automotive sector. While Google Paid ads may suit certain scenarios, AutoTrader's unique influence shines in environments where extensive consumer journeys and meticulous cross-shopping are integral to the purchasing process," said Ian MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer at AutoTrader.ca.

AutoTrader's commitment to providing dealers with actionable insights and effective marketing solutions remains unwavering. The study's results are a testament to AutoTrader's genuine dedication to elevating dealers' business growth by providing a clear perspective on consumer behaviour and preferences.

