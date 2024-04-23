Claigan Webinar - Where are all the PFAS Regulations at today?

Update on the fluid situation of PFAS regulation

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 1, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the evolving landscape of PFAS regulation. This webinar will discuss the recent changes in PFAS regulation with a focus on the immediate requirements for 2024 and 2025.

With Maine's PFAS regulations undergoing recent changes in April, coupled with impending bans on PFOA/LC-PFCA in Canada and Australia by 2025, discussions within the EU for a comprehensive PFAS ban, and the forthcoming US TSCA PFAS reporting in 2025, the complexities of navigating PFAS compliance requirements for your products have heightened.

Claigan's webinar will dissect each imminent PFAS regulation, shedding light on the requirements and identifying high risk materials/parts. Moreover, we will clarify the intricate interplay between various PFAS regulations and the pivotal role of the UN Stockholm Convention.

Key topics will include:

Updates on Maine PFAS regulation

The current status of the EU's REACH/POP Restrictions

Bans on PFOA/LC-PFCA in Australia , Canada , and Singapore

, , and Insights into the UN Stockholm Convention

Overview of US State-level PFAS regulations

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinar schedule on May 1.

Webinars - Where are all the PFAS regulations at?

Date: 1 May 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

