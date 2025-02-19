Claigan Webinar - Release of Canadian Plastics Registry Guidance

Explanation of the 'short' fifty-three (53) page guidance

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 26, Claigan will host a webinar to explain the newly released guidance for Phase 1 of the Canada Plastics Registry. While the guidance offers valuable insights, it is also packed with intricate details and calculations.

Starting September 29 2025, businesses will need to report the plastics used in their products imported, manufacturer, and/or sold in Canada during 2024. This includes consumer electronics and packaging under Phase 1.

Claigan's webinar will break down these details with a touch of humour, offering clear, practical advice on how to navigate the guidance and highlighting the most important sections for compliance. We'll also dive into the minutiae - yes, there will be minutiae! For instance, we'll explain how to report virgin polyethylene in electrical tools sold to residential users, broken down by NAPCS code into each province.

Key topics will include:

Scope of Phase 1

Who needs to comply in 2025, and who will start in 2026

Reporting requirements by product category

Overview of plastic reporting methods

Practical approaches with detailed examples

Integrating sales data into the reporting process

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on February 26.

Webinars - New Canadian Plastics Registry Guidance

Date: 26 February 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WGsRILegTA2zb7JtmYKm7A

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RXLsDuh0TjqyEvDVsY3kdQ

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

