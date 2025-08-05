Claigan Webinar - Are Canadian Products Safer than Products in Poland?

For toxins in consumer products

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - On 13 August 2025, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present and compare the findings of restricted materials testing on consumer products from Canada and Poland.

Over the last two years, Claigan tested sixty (60) similar consumer products sourced from Canada and Poland for restricted materials. In particular, we focused on DEHP (which causes attention deficit) and lead (a reproductive toxin and carcinogen).

This webinar will look at real restricted materials test data concerning products you buy and touch everyday. Whose products do you think have the higher risk? Is it Poland? Or is it Canada? Attend this webinar to find out.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are:

Which products are safer?

Levels of carcinogens and reproductive toxins

Effects of the levels detected

% of products tested with harmful levels of chemicals

Comparison of product types and level of harm

Are the same products found in the US and the rest of the EU?

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on August 13 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Is Canada Safer than Poland?

Date: 13 August 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register:

10 am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m-ydJpmwQnGuUZhI4KHpOw

2 pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sFM3d9S8QzqeSwfXbmj1iQ

or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider of restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested tens of thousands of products for restricted materials compliance and offers complete cost effective solutions for even the most complex products. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'Less Journey. More Results.'

