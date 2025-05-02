CJF Special Citation goes to the Toronto Star

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) will honour the Toronto Star with its Special Citation for its groundbreaking investigation into the sexual abuse that Andrea Skinner, daughter of Canadian literary giant Alice Munro, suffered at the hands of her stepfather, Munro's husband. The months-long investigation, reported by Deborah Dundas and Betsy Powell, shows extraordinary courage and sensitivity, illuminating the darkest shadows of human experience.

The honour, awarded on a discretionary basis by the CJF, will be presented at the annual CJF Awards in Toronto at the Fairmont Royal York on June 12. The citation recognizes journalism that serves its highest purposes: giving voice to the voiceless, challenging established power structures and illuminating complex truths that might otherwise remain hidden from public view. Past CJF Special Citation recipients include The Boston Globe, writer Ronan Farrow and editor Martin Baron.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation will honour the Toronto Star with its Special Citation at the CJF Awards on June 12. Post this

"This remarkable work exemplifies the highest ideals of investigative journalism by giving voice to those silenced by power and reputation," says CJF president and executive director Natalie Turvey. "The Toronto Star displayed exceptional institutional courage, mobilizing a comprehensive newsroom-wide effort that unified reporters, editors, designers and digital teams in pursuit of truth with both sensitivity and journalistic rigour."

The investigation distinguished itself not merely through excellent reporting, but also through its unwavering commitment to centering the experiences of survivors while examining complex questions of legacy, accountability and healing . In multiple stories confronting how a Nobel laureate's status shielded painful realities from public view, the Star demonstrated that journalistic integrity means pursuing truth regardless of whose reputation may be affected.

Skinner's story, as told by the Star, and reported subsequently in outlets across Canada and globally, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, the BBC, The Guardian, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, has changed the conversation on childhood sexual abuse. Countless supporters around the world have held up her account as a cautionary tale, urging any adult who knows a child who has been abused to come forward.

The CJF Awards celebrates excellence in journalism by honouring those who have made significant contributions to the profession and by recognizing emerging talent.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 CJF Awards.

The 2025 CJF Awards are also supported by Google News Initiative, Labatt Breweries of Canada, McCain Foods, Intact, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, Scotiabank, RBC, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, Canadian Bankers Association, Canadian Medical Association, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, Bennett Jones LLP, Blakes, Canadian Women's Foundation, CPP Investments, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, OLG, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, WSP. In-kind sponsorship is provided by Beehive Design, The Canadian Press, Bespoke Audio Visual, MLSE and Porter Airlines.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

