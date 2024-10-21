CJF launches Trust Wisely campaign for Media Literacy Week

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - As part Media Literacy Week (October 21-25), the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is launching Trust Wisely , an invitation to newsrooms to remind their audiences how quality journalism works to earn their trust.

The threat of misinformation, which undermines democracies and threatens civil liberties worldwide, makes the need for media literacy more pressing than ever. A recent study reveals that more than two in five Canadians (43%) report that it's harder to distinguish between true and false information today than it was three years ago .

In an era of misinformation, where audiences choose to place their trust has never been more important. For Media Literacy Week, the Canadian Journalism Foundation reminds audiences to #TrustWisely. #TrustWisely is the Canadian Journalism Foundation's latest media literacy campaign, in recognition of Media Literacy Week 2024 (Oct. 21-25). (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director, emphasizes the campaign's importance and the CJF's commitment to fostering and supporting quality journalism. "In today's complex information landscape, empowering Canadians with media literacy skills is crucial for the health of our democracy," she says. "The Trust Wisely campaign, in partnership with the Google News Initiative, unites news organizations nationwide in a shared mission to highlight the processes behind quality journalism.

"Our goal isn't to dictate what's trustworthy, but to equip audiences with the tools to discern credible reporting for themselves. By fostering this understanding, we're not just supporting journalism – we're strengthening the foundation of an informed society."

This year, Canada's publishers and news leaders are joining the CJF for the Trust Wisely campaign, collectively championing the importance of media literacy and the role of quality journalism in safeguarding democracy.

This partnership between the CJF and the Google News Initiative highlights the hallmarks of quality journalism with resources, social media content, videos and digital advertisements that provide versatile, accessible perspectives on what separates quality journalism from misinformation.

"Google recognizes the vital role media literacy plays in empowering individuals to navigate the vast ocean of information available online," says Suzanne Perron, News Partner Manager at Google Canada. "We are proud to partner with the Canadian Journalism Foundation in the Trust Wisely campaign to champion media literacy and equip Canadians with the tools they need to discern credible reporting and misinformation. By supporting initiatives that strengthen media literacy and quality journalism, we can foster an informed society and safeguard the health of our democracy."

ABOUT

THE CANADIAN JOURNALISM FOUNDATION (CJF), established in 1990, promotes, celebrates, and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

The GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE offers journalists and publishers of all sizes a range of resources, products, digital expertise and collaborative solutions that spur progress across the news industry. Our partnerships support the advancement of quality journalism and help publishers build stronger and more sustainable business models. To that aim, we're working alongside newsrooms, news startups, researchers and content producers worldwide to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem – so that everyone, everywhere has access to reliable information. Learn more about our work, journalist tools, innovation challenges, and funding opportunities at newsinitiative.withgoogle.com

