CJF Examines Successful Revenue Models for News Startups

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In today's shifting journalism landscape, traditional revenue streams are faltering dramatically amid fragmented digital platforms and declining ad revenues. Yet, against this bleak landscape, new and entrepreneurial news outlets are employing innovative revenue models and finding ways to thrive while prioritizing informed communities and access to news. On February 27, at 1:00 p.m. EST, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) will bring together a panel of innovators who are building active communities and reshaping the future of journalism through novel revenue models to discuss how news outlets – particularly new and entrepreneurial ones – can deliver value to audiences and build healthy, diversified mission-driven businesses.

Speakers Anita Li, Dru Oja Jay, Graham Watson-Ringo, with moderator Brett Chang, will discuss revenue models for news at a free J-Talks Live online event on February 27. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

This free virtual event, "Emerging Business Models for News," will feature Anita Li, founder and editor in chief of The Green Line, Graham Watson-Ringo, Senior Director of Member Strategy at News Revenue Hub, which plays a crucial role in funding quality journalism, and Dru Oja-Jay, publisher of The Breach. Brett Chang, founder and CEO of The Peak, will moderate.

"At the CJF, we are committed to fostering a thriving journalism ecosystem that values collaboration, fact-based reporting, inclusivity and innovation," says Natalie Turvey, CJF president and executive director. "The media landscape in Canada and abroad is rich with dynamic trailblazers who are building vibrant communities and reshaping the future of news. We're delighted to bring these innovators together to share their experience and ideas."

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks Live series sponsor TD Bank Group, broadcast partner CPAC and in-kind supporter Cision.

Emerging Business Models for News

DATE: Tuesday, February 27, at 1:00 p.m. EST

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks , a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education , training and research.

The CJF has been dedicated to acting as a catalyst for open and honest dialogue – helping to improve relationships between and understanding of the media and the private and public organizations that are often the focus of media and public attention. It is a pivotal distinction that sets The Canadian Journalism Foundation apart.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation attracts presidents, CEOs and senior executives from Canada's leading institutions. CJF's Executive Committee and Board of Directors include high-level representatives from corporations, media organizations, academic institutions, professional associations, and some of Canada's leading charitable foundations. CJF is built on the commitment of these inspired and influential individuals who lend their time and expertise to furthering CJF's mission.

