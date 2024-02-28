CJF examines reporting on intimate partner violence

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - In the lead-up to International Women's Day, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) in collaboration with the Canadian Women's Foundation presents a webcast panel discussion on ethical reporting of intimate partner violence. This free event takes place on Thursday, March 7, at 1 p.m. EST.

Reporting with Care: Ethical Journalism in the Shadow of Intimate Partner Violence will bring together Michael Friscolanti, editor-in-chief of Village Media; Hannah Sung, co-founder of Media Girlfriends; Landsberg-award winner Molly Hayes of The Globe and Mail; and Jana Pruden the Globe's Edmonton-based award-winning reporter. Anna Maria Tremonti will moderate this discussion.

"Covering intimate partner violence (IPV) extends far beyond mere guidelines," says Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director of CJF. "It demands careful consideration for the individuals and communities affected, ensuring that coverage does not inadvertently cause further harm. At the same time, it should foster opportunities for positive transformation."

Journalists hold a pivotal role in influencing public dialogue surrounding IPV. With more than 40 per cent of Canadian women reporting violence from an intimate partner, this "shadow pandemic" demands sensitive and ethical journalism, balancing the care for the subject against journalistic principles and legal concerns.

"Risk of intimate partner violence has increased, and its harms reverberate across the lives of survivors, their families, and their communities," adds Andrea Gunraj of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Responsible reporting on intimate partner violence is a duty and commitment to empathy. Through ethical journalism and trauma-informed reportage, we can empower survivors, challenge systems and norms, and pave the path for societal change."

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

Reporting with Care: Ethical Journalism in the Shadow of Intimate Partner Violence

DATE: Thursday, March 7, at 1:00 p.m. EST

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change that includes all women. By supporting community programs, the Foundation empowers women and girls to move themselves out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Launched in 1991 to address a critical need for philanthropy focused on women, the Canadian Women's Foundation is one of the largest women's foundations in the world. With the support of donors, the Foundation has raised more than $100 million and funded over 2,000 programs across the country. These programs focus on addressing the root causes of the most critical issues and helping women and girls who face the greatest barriers. The Canadian Women's Foundation aims to be inclusive of diverse people across gender and sexuality spectrums. We focus our efforts on supporting those who face the most barriers and have least access to relevant services. This includes people who identify as women, girls, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, and 2SLGBTQI+. To learn more, visit canadianwomen.org .

