CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism goes to Jesse Winter

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) announced today that the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism goes to Vancouver photojournalist Jesse Winter. Winter won for his series of stunning images from the frontlines of B.C.'s 2023 efforts to contain wildfires published in The Narwhal. The $5,000 award, launched in 2022 by the CJF in partnership with internationally renowned photographer and filmmaker Edward Burtynsky, celebrates provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography.

Vancouver-based photojournalist Jesse Winter is the recipient of this year's CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

"In Canada, wildfires are one of the most challenging outcomes of the climate crisis that we're facing as a country," says Burtynsky, who chaired the award jury. "Last year saw around nine times more than the annual wildfire average, with devastating effects on the Boreal forest – the health of which is key to maintaining a stable climate.

"Jesse's photos take us into the heart of the battle and show how small a force we are against such a major event. It's a perspective on climate that many people have not seen, showing the profound consequences for both the forest and for the human beings living in its shadow."

An award-winning freelance photographer, Winter's work has taken him from north of the Arctic Circle to the mangrove forests of the Niger Delta. His recent work focuses primarily on social justice, the environment and government accountability. It has appeared in The Guardian, The Toronto Star, The National Post, The Ottawa Citizen, The Winnipeg Free Press, The Yukon News, Up Here Magazine and The Narwhal, among other publications.

Of the award-winning photos, juror Jason Chiu, a visual editor at the New York Times says: "This is the first time I'm seeing firefighting in this way in Canada -- up close and deeply personal -- and it's truly impressive. I can imagine the heat radiating out of the image surrounding the firefighter in the burning forest. Jesse's photos connect the viewer with those who are directly on the front lines, in their battle to protect both the land, property, themselves and the delicate ecosystem that supports it all."

For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page. The CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism jury members are:

Edward Burtynsky, chair;

Allie Rougeot, Toronto-based climate justice activist;

Jason Chiu, visual editor, The New York Times;

Hannah Yoon, photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and

Lucas Oleniuk, National Newspaper Award-winning photographer.

This award is generously supported by Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour, Lisa Balfour Bowen and Sony Canada.

Winter will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel, Toronto.

