CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism goes to Gavin John

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) announced today that the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism goes to Calgary photojournalist Gavin John. John won for his compelling and thought-provoking images of the Canadian Armed Forces Operation NANOOK-NANAKPUT on the Northwest Passage published in the Globe and Mail . The $5,000 award, launched in 2022 by the CJF in partnership with internationally renowned photographer and filmmaker Edward Burtynsky, celebrates provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography.

"In his arresting documentation of Canadian combat divers in the frigid waters off Cambridge Bay, Gavin John deftly illustrates how national security concerns intersect with the harsh realities of a changing climate," Burtynsky says. "As the Arctic ice caps melt at unprecedented rates, the opening of the Northwest Passage is reshaping geopolitical dynamics, making the region more accessible — and contested — than ever before. I'm honoured to name him the recipient of the 2025 CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism, as his work underscores the fragile balance of our northern frontiers and the urgency of preserving them."

John's work has taken him from the frontlines of the Iraq-ISIS war to the streets of North Korea. His focuses are strategic issues, Canadian defence policy and Indigenous affairs. His work has appeared in outlets including the Globe and Mail, CBC and the Calgary Sun.

Of the award-winning photos, juror and National Award-winning photographer Lucas Oleniuk says, "John's reportage contributes to the ongoing discussion on the effects of climate change by offering a visually striking account of the Earth's shifting topography — one that directly impacts Canadians and highlights the geopolitical consequences of melting ice." He adds, "The viewer is left to ponder the fate of our untouched north."

John will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

Jury members are:

Edward Burtynsky, chair;

Jason Chiu, visual editor, the New York Times;

Patti Gower, photojournalism educator, Loyalist College;

Hannah Yoon, photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and

Lucas Oleniuk, National Newspaper Award-winning photographer.

This award is generously supported by Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour, Lisa Balfour Bowen and Sony Canada.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

