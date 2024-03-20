CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellows Announced

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Jaclyn Hall, Odette Auger and Savannah Ridley are the recipients of this year's CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships , established to amplify Indigenous voices and foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues.

The award provides three early-career Indigenous journalists with the opportunity to explore issues of interest while being hosted for one month at the CBC News Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg .

The recipients of the CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships are Odette Auger, Jaclyn Hall and Savannah Ridley.

Hall, a self-taught journalist born and raised in the community of Akwesasne, which straddles the U.S./Canada border, has travelled and reported extensively on Indigenous issues across Canada. She plans to use her time at CBC Indigenous to cover the ongoing impacts of Indian Day Schools on survivors and communities.

"I admire Jaclyn's self-taught determination to pursue journalism and strong community connections," says Duncan McCue, jury chair and former host of CBC's Cross Country Check Up, now an associate professor at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication. "This Fellowship will help her polish her skills and put her on a path to a career."

Auger, an award-winning freelance Sagamok Anishnawbek journalist currently living on the west coast in toq qaymɩxʷ (Klahoose) territory, impressed jurors with a pitch on exploring patterns of colonial misogyny with voices from women chiefs and elders.

Adds jury member Tanya Talaga, president of Makwa Creative: "Odette has a thoughtful idea, a proven track record and the experience needed to take the next steps."

Savannah Ridley, a student journalist currently studying at Toronto Metropolitan University, is reconnecting with her community in the Turtle Tribe of the Seneca. According to the jury, she brings a strong sense of her own antecedents and history to her proposal for a feature investigating the effects of "pretendian" unmaskings on Indigenous people reconnecting with their cultures.

"Savannah seems primed to benefit from this opportunity," says juror and Indigenous rights lawyer Maggie Wente. "Her pitch is timely, well-written and thought out, and interesting because of the personal connection."

The story or series resulting from the fellowship experiences will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

"This year's Indigenous Journalism Fellows have demonstrated strong commitment to community and the ability to ask compelling questions about timely topics," says Meagan Fiddler, senior producer at CBC Indigenous. "I look forward to welcoming them aboard."

The CJF provides each fellow a $4,000 training stipend along with a per-diem allowance for meals and other reasonable expenses.

The recipients will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships jury members are:

These fellowship opportunities are made possible thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

