CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists Awarded

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce that Jacob Aron Leung of Vancouver's Langara College Journalism Department will receive the 2024 CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists.

The $5,000 bursary aims to support racialized journalism students, a group that has historically been underrepresented in the industry. It is funded by Media Profile , an independent Canadian public relations firm.

Jacob Aron Leung will receive the 2024 CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Leung intends to pursue a career in community-based journalism, focusing on issues specific to certain groups, especially marginalized communities. "I've learned through my reporting," he says, "that there are many perspectives that media doesn't often hear from. I want to communicate these stories to all audiences.

"Unfortunately, there are always more stories out there than can be covered. What I want to do is to uncover stories that would otherwise be ignored."

With his bursary, Leung plans to purchase technical equipment suited for his disability: "As a physically disabled journalist, I initially struggled with shooting video, but I eventually adapted and now love it. I want to expand the media I can use to tell stories. Having storytelling options allows me to show more depth and to engage differently with audiences."

"The CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists is a wonderful opportunity for the Foundation to support students like Jacob who demonstrate a commitment to finding and telling stories from communities whose stories have not been shared," says CJF Board Chair and jury member Kathy English. "We are excited to see where Jacob's passion for community-based journalism takes him."

Leung will be recognized at the CJF Awards on June 12, at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

The 2024 CJF Awards are generously supported by CIBC, Rogers Communications, Google News Initiative, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, MobSquad, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Intact, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada Life, Scotiabank, Canadian Bankers Association, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, RBC, CTV News, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, The Balsillie Family Foundation, Bennett Jones LLP, Blakes, Canadian Women's Foundation, CDPQ, Davies, Desjardins, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Zai Mamdani-Mamdani Family Trust and Rishi Nolan Strategies, Maple Leaf Foods, Power Corporation, Sunnybrook Foundation, Tom's Place, Toronto Star, and The Woodbridge Company Ltd. In-kind sponsorship is provided by The Canadian Press, Bespoke Audio Visual, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, MLSE and Porter Airlines.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About Media Profile

Media Profile is a full-service public relations and creative agency based in Toronto. As Canada's largest employee-owned agency, Media Profile sparks conversations with relevance and curiosity. Media Profile is proudly independent and represents a range of clients from top international brands to Indigenous governments and not-for-profit organizations.

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]