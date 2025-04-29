CJF Announces Indigenous Journalism Fellow

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) announced today that Joy SpearChief-Morris is the recipient of the 2025 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship, established to amplify Indigenous voices and foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues.

Joy SpearChief-Morris is the recipient of this year's CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship. (Photo by Natalia Weischel). (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Says CJF President and CEO Natalie Turvey: "This year, the CJF has strategically reimagined its Indigenous Fellowship program, transitioning from a one-month experience to an immersive four-month placement for a single fellow. This enhanced format reflects the CJF's commitment to providing deeper, more meaningful professional development opportunities that allow Indigenous journalists to fully integrate into newsroom operations and develop richer, more impactful stories.

"By extending the fellowship period, the program now offers recipients the time needed to build lasting professional relationships, undertake complex journalistic projects and gain comprehensive experience that will have a more significant impact on their careers and the Canadian media landscape."

SpearChief-Morris is an Indigenous Black Canadian journalist and former athlete from Lethbridge, Alta., who specializes in print news and long-form features. "I'm excited about the opportunity to be working with the CBC Indigenous team in Ottawa," she says, "and I'm looking forward to expanding coverage of Indigenous healthcare issues."

The story or series resulting from the fellowship experience will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

"This year, Joy SpearChief-Morris will become part of the CBC Indigenous team and have the chance to really integrate into the CBC," says Selection Committee member Meagan Fiddler, a senior producer with CBC Indigenous. "I look forward to working with Joy to really hone her already considerable skills and develop her exciting pitch."

SpearChief-Morris will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships jury members are:

Duncan McCue (chair), former host of CBC's Cross Country Check Up, now associate professor at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication;

(chair), former host of CBC's Cross Country Check Up, now associate professor at School of Journalism and Communication; Meagan Fiddler , senior producer, CBC Indigenous;

, senior producer, CBC Indigenous; Eden Fineday , publisher, IndigiNews ;

, publisher, ; Lenard Monkman , reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship;

reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship; Tanya Talaga , author, journalist and president and CEO of Makwa Creative; and

, author, journalist and president and CEO of Makwa Creative; and Maggie Wente , Indigenous rights lawyer at Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP in Toronto .

These fellowship opportunities are made possible thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 CJF Awards.

The 2025 CJF Awards are also supported by Google News Initiative, Labatt Breweries of Canada, McCain Foods, Intact, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, Scotiabank, RBC, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, Canadian Bankers Association, Canadian Medical Association, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, Bennett Jones LLP, Blakes, Canadian Women's Foundation, CPP Investments, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, OLG, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, WSP. In-kind sponsorship is provided by Beehive Design, The Canadian Press, Bespoke Audio Visual, MLSE and Porter Airlines.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

