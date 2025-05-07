CJF announces Climate Solutions Reporting Award finalists

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlist for the annual CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting that celebrates a journalist or team of journalists whose work shines a spotlight on climate change and innovative solutions. The award is open to work-in Canadian print, broadcast or online media.

CJF thanks the generosity of founding award sponsor Intact Financial Corporation for providing the award's $10,000 prize.

"At Intact, helping people is at the root of our purpose and heart of our strategy," says Mel Wright, Vice President Communications, Intact Financial Corporation. "We are committed to empowering the communities we serve to become more resilient, helping them adapt to the impacts of extreme weather events. In the context of ongoing economic and climate uncertainties, the role journalists play in uncovering and reporting on climate solutions has proven to be crucial. We want to thank all journalists whose work has informed and empowered communities so they can thrive amidst these challenges."

The five finalists for this year's award and their stories or series shortlisted are:

Darius Snieckus of Canada's National Observer for Big Green Build , a series of deeply reported stories on Canada's housing construction crisis and the generational opportunity to build greener and better to meet the country's climate targets. The series explored deep retrofits for high-rise buildings in Toronto, affordable upgrades to century-old residential and office spaces in Montreal, and a state-of-the-art EV residential project in London, Ont. It also analysed innovations in materials, from low-carbon cement and concrete to engineered wood, which offers net-zero benefits but faces questions over the sustainability of mass timber. Observers jury member Naresh Fernandes, editor of Scroll.in and consulting editor for National Geographic Traveller India "this series does an excellent job reminding us of the challenges new buildings pose to planet – but also the opportunities new technologies and design offer for mitigating the problem. It draws attention to a problem whose enormity is underestimated and to green innovations that could be used not just in Canada but across the world." For a subject that is potentially dry, the case is grippingly made and presented.

CBC Radio, for Quirks & Quarks: Overheated produced by Amanda Buckiewicz with host Bob McDonald and senior producer Jim Lebans, host, a 54-minute radio program exploring the urban heat island effect: the science behind it, its health implications to humans and ecosystems and finally solutions. Jury member Nicole MacAdam, Vice-President Communications, WWF Canada, praised the episode for its "strong journalism, clarity of presentation, and commitment to solution-oriented storytelling," adding "It successfully translates cutting-edge research into practical insights, making a persuasive case for cities to become laboratories of climate resilience."

The Globe and Mail for Unsettled -- Old traditions fuse with innovation as Labrador Inuit adapt to changing sea ice conditions by Ryan MacDonald, senior editor; reported by Jenn Thornhill Verma with photography and video by Johnny C.Y. Lam; digital presentation by Mackenzie Lad; photo editing by Clare Vander Meersch, video editing by Melissa Tait, graphics by Murat Yükselir and digital design and development by Chris Manza. Jury member Wendy Freeman called the article an "outstanding piece of digital journalism," highlighting the accompanying glossary and praising the piece for offering "real solutions to real problems."

Magazine Québec Science for Précieuse chaleur (print version)/ Tout un quartier chauffé par la chaleur « perdue » d'une usine (online version) by Raphaelle Derome. Derome, with editor-in-chief Marine Corniou, assistant editor-in-chief Bruno Lamolet, artistic director Danielle Sayer, photographer Jessica Deeks and digital publisher Annie Labrecque, explains how Quebec can reclaim wasted industrial heat in order to heat other buildings, proposing an interesting, inexpensive climate solution, that jury chair Bob Ezrin noted is "hiding in plain sight." Noted Ezrin of the article: "this is all about solution."

Adds MacAdam: "this article is insightful, well-researched, and informative. It clearly articulates both the promise and the challenges of thermal waste recovery, making it a compelling example of climate solutions journalism that empowers readers with knowledge of what's possible -- and already underway."

Matt Simmons of The Narwhal for The healing power of fire , which explores how Indigenous fire stewardship presents a path towards tackling one of the biggest climate emergencies facing humanity: wildfires. "Simmons brings depth and accuracy through firsthand reporting, grounded in relationships with Gitanyow Elders and careful attention to language and protocol," says MacAdam. "The piece is particularly strong in its immersive storytelling and ethical approach to covering Indigenous climate leadership. It is a respectful, deeply contextualized narrative that makes a clear case for cultural burning as a replicable, scalable climate adaptation strategy — one that Canada must take seriously."

Commenting on all the entries, Ezrin says: "With attacks on climate science coming from every imaginable direction, it's difficult to overstate the importance of shining a light on climate in every way that we possibly can. This year's short-listed teams are doing the vital work of not only showing us the grave state of our climate emergency but also reminding us that real solutions and mitigations are within reach."

All finalists' story submissions are available on our awards page .

The winner will be announced at the CJF annual awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The jury members are:

Bob Ezrin , O.C. (chair), Music and entertainment producer, educator, serial activist and CJF board member;

(chair), Music and entertainment producer, educator, serial activist and CJF board member; Naresh Fernandes , editor, Scroll.in ;

, editor, ; Wendy Freeman , former CTV News president; and

, former CTV News president; and Nicole MacAdam , vice-president communications, WWF-Canada.

