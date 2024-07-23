Canada's Largest Cinema Operator to Reach 20 ScreenX Locations by Year-End, Enhancing The Moviegoing Experience Across the Country

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, announced today three new ScreenX theaters will open this year throughout Canada. The addition of these new locations will bring the total number of Cineplex's ScreenX auditoriums to 20, solidifying the company's position as the leader in this innovative format in Canada. The newest ScreenX auditorium will open at Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP in the fall with the other two locations to be announced.

CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex To Open Three New 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Auditoriums in Canada

ScreenX is a revolutionary, multi-projection system that offers a 270-degree viewing experience by expanding the screen image onto the side walls of the theatre. This groundbreaking format allows moviegoers to be fully immersed in the action, creating a unique and unforgettable experience. Some of the Cineplex ScreenX theatres are combined with UltraAVX, Cineplex's upgraded theatre experience that delivers superior picture quality with dynamic surround sound, offering an ultra-premium viewing environment that consistently impresses audiences.

"Since the introduction of Cineplex's first ScreenX theatre in December 2018, our revolutionary and differentiated format has proven to be a high performer in Canada," stated Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "We are excited to continue to redefine cinematic entertainment side by side with Cineplex.

"We are excited to expand our ScreenX experience, continuing our ongoing commitment to innovation by offering a wide variety of premium experiences for moviegoers to experience memorable, shared moments with family and friends in larger-than-life formats," said Kevin Watts, Executive Vice President, Exhibition & LBE, Cineplex.

In addition to the growth of ScreenX, Cineplex also offers CJ 4DPLEX's multisensory 4DX theaters. The first 4DX auditorium was opened at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP in November 2016. Cineplex now operates a total of seven 4DX locations. 4DX incorporates more than 21 different effects including motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects synchronized with the on-screen action.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of nearly 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

R&CPMK, Kelly Wilson Wallace, [email protected]