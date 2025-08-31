CJ 4DPLEX and SM Cinema to Bring First 270-Degree Panoramic SCREENX Auditorium to the Philippines

Set to Launch at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, the Country's Largest Mall

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today a new partnership with SM Cinema, the largest exhibitor in the Philippines, to debut the country's first-ever SCREENX theater to the SM Mall of Asia.

This agreement will introduce CJ 4DPLEX's 270-degree panoramic SCREENX format to Filipino moviegoers for the very first time. SCREENX enhances the traditional movie experience by extending the image across the main screen onto the theatre's right and left walls, creating a fully immersive viewing environment unlike any other.

With 76 sites across the country, SM Cinema is the No.1 cinema exhibitor in the Philippines. The new SCREENX auditorium will open at SM Mall of Asia, the largest shopping mall in the country and the second largest in Southeast Asia. Known as a flagship destination in Pasay City, the Mall of Asia is a fitting location to debut one of the most innovative cinematic formats in the region.

"Launching SCREENX in the Philippines with SM Cinema—the country's No. 1 exhibitor—is a major milestone in our mission to innovate cinematic storytelling," said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

"Bringing our immersive 270-degree format to the Mall of Asia, one of Southeast Asia's most iconic destinations, allows us to offer Filipino audiences a bold new way to experience film," added Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX.

"We are proud to bring SCREENX to the Philippines through our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX," said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls. "At SM Cinema, we continue to push the boundaries of entertainment by introducing world-class innovations that elevate the moviegoing experience for our customers."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About SM Cinema

SM Cinema is the largest film exhibitor in the Philippines, operating over 300 screens in more than 78 branches nationwide. As part of SM Lifestyle, Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, SM Cinema is committed to delivering world-class cinematic experiences to Filipino moviegoers. From the latest blockbuster films to premium formats such as IMAX, Director's Club, and Event Cinema, SM Cinema continuously elevates the way audiences enjoy movies.

Driven by innovation, customer service, and a passion for storytelling, SM Cinema remains a trusted entertainment destination for families, friends, and film lovers across the country.

Learn more at www.smcinema.com or follow @SMCinema on social media.

