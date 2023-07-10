Civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence celebrates 40 years in business with a host of enthusiastic guests

SAINTE-ADÈLE, QC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 100 guests, customers and partners joined the firm's employees over the past few days to celebrate the exceptional professional contribution made to civil engineering throughout the Laurentian region, and beyond its natural borders, for the benefit of dozens of cities, municipalities, public organizations and the private sector as well.

Shareholders Alexandre Latour, President, Vincent Bouré, Senior Partner, and Juien Lévesque, Senior Partner, surround the firm's founder, engineer Marcel Laurence (center). (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

Founded in 1983 by engineer Marcel Laurence, Équipe Laurence is today celebrating 40 years of active involvement in consulting engineering, in keeping with the original values promoted by its founder, based on excellence, integrity and innovation.

"By choosing to build our Campus Équipe Laurence in the very heart of Ste-Adèle, we wanted to enshrine our ambition to become a truly inspiring civil engineering campus, but also an example of a work environment that combines the factors of leisure, nature, work, family and well-being," said its young president, Alexandre Latour. He went on to say that the new generation of engineers and specialized collaborators were carrying on the spirit of the company's founder, building on the firm's fundamental values of creativity, simplicity, fun at work, rigor and integrity. Mr. Latour cited as an example the firm's unique expertise in all things water-related.

"We love innovative projects, and one of the finest examples of this here at Campus Équipe Laurence is hydrothermics, which harnesses the energy produced by the retention basins and aerated ponds at the Ste-Adèle wastewater treatment plant," continued Mr. Latour, adding that this unique model is already being exported to other regions of Quebec and beyond. Équipe Laurence is maintaining its momentum and growth objectives, which are materialized by an increase in annual business volume and human resources, with a staff that has grown from a dozen people in 2003 to nearly 130 employees in 2023, helping to make the firm the rising star in Quebec's civil engineering field.

With a view to setting itself apart and innovating as an employer, the recent introduction of an educational day-care service in the workplace represents a strong added value for the firm's working conditions as a whole, creating a new dynamic in the Laurentian region's work world as a force for attracting and retaining talent.

