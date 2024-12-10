City of Penticton partners with TELUS SmartEnergy, helping residents save on home electricity bills

Penticton residents can sign up for a free 12-month subscription of SmartEnergy,

PENTICTON, BC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents of Penticton are the first in Canada to receive an exclusive, free 12-month subscription of TELUS SmartEnergy, a solution that will help residents manage their home energy use and save up to 15 per cent annually on their energy bills. As global demand for electricity continues to climb, the City of Penticton – which operates its own electric utility – is taking proactive measures to ensure its services remain sustainable and cost-effective. This partnership with TELUS empowers residents with technology, devices and information they need to improve their energy efficiency and lower their power bills. Penticton residents are invited to participate in the free 12-month subscription of the app-based TELUS SmartEnergy, plus they will receive a smart thermostat and two smart plugs for just $25, representing more than $350 in total savings in both the subscription and devices.

"A recent survey of our residents found that 84.3 per cent are motivated to take steps to reduce their electrical bills. This pilot project with TELUS is an opportunity to provide Penticton's electrical customers with the tools to become more aware of their daily energy usage," says Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield. "Not only can it help residents save on their bills, but it benefits the community's entire electrical grid and supports our climate action targets."

TELUS recently launched SmartEnergy to address rising electricity demands in Canada that are currently outpacing the capacity of our energy grids. TELUS SmartEnergy helps Canadians conserve energy, while saving money on their energy bills and reducing their environmental footprint, all through one simple app. By connecting compatible smart devices like thermostats and plugs to TELUS' intuitive SmartHome+ app, subscribers can:

Automate home temperature settings, power down unused devices, and create personalized routines for your household.

Monitor home energy consumption with daily, weekly, monthly or yearly insights, including tips to maximize savings.

Participate in energy-saving events to reduce strain on the energy grid during peak usage times by automatically powering down connected devices or temporarily adjusting the thermostat temperature, all while earning TELUS Rewards.

"Our partnership with the City of Penticton – the first of its kind with a Canadian utility provider – provides Penticton residents with the technology they need to take control of their household energy use and lower their energy costs," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "Our SmartEnergy service also offers insights into Penticton's peak energy times, allowing residents to participate in energy savings events to help lower demand when it's needed most. This partnership showcases how communities can lead the charge in transforming energy management in Canada, and we're committed to inspiring other cities to embrace SmartEnergy as a powerful tool for addressing environmental challenges."

Penticton residents can now sign up for this exclusive SmartEnergy offer. For every SmartEnergy subscriber, TELUS is planting four trees per year on their behalf to further benefit the environment. To sign up or learn more about SmartEnergy, visit telus.com/penticton .

TELUS is proud to be a strong supporter of the City of Penticton. Working in close collaboration with our local TELUS Community Boards, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has donated $122,500 in support of 12 projects located in Penticton since 2018, to charities such as Trails Society of British Columbia, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, BGC Okanagan (Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs), Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen and Penticton Recovery Resource Society.

