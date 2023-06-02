LEDUC, AB, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Forests are a nature-based climate solution: trees contribute to biodiversity, protect and conserve water resources, and lower emissions by capturing and storing excess carbon. Forests and trees also clean the air that we breathe and help cool urban centres.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Bob Young, Mayor of the City of Leduc, announced a $363,000 contribution to Leduc's Urban Tree Canopy Expansion project. Leduc will plant 20,000 trees supported by federal funding through the 2 Billion Trees program .

In Leduc, native tree species like balsam poplar, trembling aspen, lodgepole pine and white spruce will be planted in urban parks, along boulevards and around restored wetland areas to advance naturalization efforts and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Planting will take place on city-owned land this year and next, providing ecological benefits and increased wellness throughout the community for years to come. All newly planted trees will be monitored to make sure they grow and flourish. The first wave of tree planting is starting at the city's annual Arbour Day event on June 3, 2023.

The Government of Canada's 2 Billion Trees program is not only helping to clean the air and keep neighbourhoods cool in the summer, it will create sustainable jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature and reinforcing valuable habitats and biodiversity. Currently, agreements are signed and under negotiation to support Indigenous communities, profit and non-profit organizations and provincial, territorial and municipal governments for planting over 260 million trees.

By working together with provinces, territories, local communities and Indigenous Peoples, Canada is continuing to build a prosperous, sustainable and healthy future — for our environment and for future generations of Canadians.

"Trees are essential to our lives — they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife — and they are important allies in our fight against climate change. That's why Canada has committed to planting two billion trees. Through this investment to plant 20,000 trees in Leduc, we are collaborating with municipal and local partners to help deliver more climate-resilient communities while ensuring cleaner air for future generations."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"We are thankful for the Government of Canada's support as trees play a significant role in environmental preservation. This funding will advance the city's priority and commitment to environmental sustainability."

Bob Young, Mayor

City of Leduc

