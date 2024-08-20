City of Brampton and TRCA contribute over 1900 hectares of natural heritage lands towards Canada's 30x30 conservation target

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Brampton, in collaboration with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), and Ontario Nature, is proud to announce a significant contribution of 1,924.5 hectares of natural heritage lands towards Canada's international commitment to protect 30 per cent of lands and waters by 2030, commonly referred to as the 30x30 target. This initiative marks a critical step in safeguarding biodiversity, mitigating climate change impacts and ensuring ecosystem sustainability.

Heart Lake Conservation Area © Mykola Swarnyk (CNW Group/Ontario Nature)

The partnership with Ontario Nature facilitated an extensive assessment of these lands, determining that most of Brampton's Natural Heritage System (NHS) meets the pan-Canadian standards necessary for inclusion in the national target. This assessment was financially supported by Environment and Climate Change Canada and reviewed by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. Notable areas within this assessment include the Claireville Conservation Area, Heart Lake Conservation Area and Conservation Drive Park.

Brampton's NHS is a vital network of natural features, including woodlands, valleys, wetlands, lakes, rivers, streams, and ponds. These areas provide essential ecosystem services such as air and water purification, biodiversity maintenance, flood reduction, recreational opportunities and greenhouse gas absorption. In this urban setting, the NHS also serves as a habitat for species at risk, including the redside dace, bobolink and northern map turtle.

Brampton's commitment to the 30x30 target aligns with the Municipal Protected Areas Program (MPAP), led by Nature Canada, which supports municipalities in recognizing and protecting urban green spaces. This initiative highlights how local governments can play a significant role in achieving national and global conservation objectives, promoting biodiversity and ecological health at the municipal level.

Collaboration between municipalities and conservation authorities is essential for the effective management and protection of natural areas. By working together, municipalities like Brampton and conservation authorities such as TRCA can leverage their expertise, resources and local knowledge to implement sustainable practices and policies. This partnership ensures the preservation of vital ecosystems, enhances biodiversity and promotes resilience against climate change.

"This remarkable contribution demonstrates Brampton's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. By protecting our natural heritage lands, we are not only preserving biodiversity and mitigating climate change but also enhancing the quality of life for our residents. This collaborative effort with TRCA and Ontario Nature showcases the power of partnerships in achieving national and global conservation goals."

- Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

"The protection and enhancement of Brampton's natural landscapes are crucial for our community's ecological health and resilience. This initiative aligns with our strategic environmental policies and underscores the importance of local action in contributing to global conservation targets. Together with our partners, we are paving the way for a sustainable and vibrant future."

- Navjit Kaur Brar, Regional Councillor, Wards 2 & 6; Toronto and Region Conservation Authority Board Member

"Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is proud to partner with the City of Brampton to support Canada's 30x30 conservation targets and preserve natural spaces within urban environments. These green spaces are invaluable to our communities, offering essential services such as flood and erosion control, recreational opportunities, and critical habitats for diverse wildlife and plant species. This partnership demonstrates how municipalities and conservation authorities can collaborate to achieve significant outcomes, safeguarding biodiversity, mitigating climate change impacts, and building sustainable communities for the future."

- John MacKenzie, CEO, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

"The City of Brampton's contribution to the 30x30 target is a shining example of municipal leadership in conservation. This achievement highlights the vital role that municipalities play in safeguarding our natural landscapes for future generations. The Municipal Protected Areas Program aims to support and amplify such efforts, demonstrating that local actions are key to meeting our national and global biodiversity goals."

- Dylan Rawlyk, Organizing Manager, Nature Canada

"Ontario Nature would like to extend our congratulations to the City of Brampton on this significant achievement. We are proud to work with municipalities devoted to preserving vital natural areas. Brampton's leadership sets a standard to follow across Ontario and beyond."

- Caroline Schultz, Executive Director, Ontario Nature

