Latest modernization initiative will enhance security, improve transparency

and prepare city for future tech advancements

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced the award of a contract with the City of Austin, Texas, for an upgrade of the city's enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to the latest version of CGI Advantage®, a cloud-based, built-for-government solution that integrates financial, vendor self-service, and procurement in a modern, unified platform.

Continuing a long-term partnership with the city, CGI will introduce new features, including grants lifecycle management and other business processes that enable greater efficiency and cost savings for Austin's municipal government.

"CGI continues to serve as a valued partner in the ongoing digital transformation of our critical business systems," said City of Austin Deputy Chief Financial Officer Diana Thomas. "We look forward to this new phase of technology development that will advance our goals for efficiency and transparency, enhance services, and safeguard resources for the people of Austin."

CGI Advantage is a transformational ERP system built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enhances the user experience, automates budget processes, and provides ease-of-customization and flexibility for the adoption of new technologies. Featuring a secure design and app-friendly environment, CGI Advantage has proven critical for local governments managing dynamic public sector technologies. CGI Advantage has been deployed more than 500 times by public sector organizations to meet evolving citizens expectations, reduce cybersecurity risks and streamline financial and HR business processes.

"With local teams in the Austin area, we are deeply invested in the success of this vital city initiative," said Wes Carberry, Vice-President, Consulting Services of CGI's U.S. Texas operations. "We continue to bring technology to the City of Austin that is driven by collaboration, flexibility and a mission-focused commitment," said Surabhi Subramanyam, CGI Senior Vice-President, State and Local Solutions. "With CGI Advantage, Austin remains at the forefront of government innovation with solutions that modernize city systems while delivering next-level citizen services."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

For more information: Investors: Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Global Media: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Global Media and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118; Local Media: Steve Bosic, Director, U.S. Marketing Communications, [email protected], +1 978-569-6098