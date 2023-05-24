MEDIA ADVISORY - Citizenship ceremony in Mississauga to mark Citizenship Week Français

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate Citizenship Week, join us in welcoming 150 of Canada's newest citizens. The ceremony will be presided by Citizenship Judge Albert Wong.

Special guest:

  • Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre

Date:              Thursday, May 25, 2023
Time:             4:45 p.m. ET

Location:      Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Office
                        3085 Glen Erin Drive
                        Mississauga, Ontario  L5L 1J3

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.

