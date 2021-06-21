"In Quebec, there is little research on relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous individuals in urban areas. This makes this project quite unique," says Stéphane Guimont Marceau , a professor at INRS and lead researcher on the project.

The project, which began in Montreal in 2019, will expand to several cities in Quebec, thanks to a $95,427 grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) that the team recently received.

Raising awareness to fight prejudices

A total of 1,000 non-Indigenous Montrealers responded to a survey aimed at identifying their socio-spatial representations of Indigenous peoples and the spaces they associate with this population. Focus groups were also conducted between June 2020 and February 2021. Participants then took part in awareness-raising workshops given by Mikana's youth ambassadors.

"Through this research, we want to address the lack of knowledge and prejudices about non-Indigenous peoples that negatively affect our relationships and find solutions regarding places, positive encounters, cohabitation and the indigenization of cities. Indigenous individuals have the right to be in a city where they feel at home and safe," says Widia Larivière, Cofounder and Executive Director of Mikana, whose mission is to work towards social change by raising awareness of the realities and perspectives of Indigenous peoples.

"We found that there are rather positive representations or representations that indicate a better knowledge of the realities and communities of First Nations," adds Professor Guimont Marceau. However, certain negative and stigmatizing representations, stemming from historical events or a lack of knowledge, still seem to be deeply rooted among the population."

The other component of the research was conducted with Indigenous individuals from a co-creative perspective using Indigenous research approaches.

"We gathered Indigenous individuals who were interested in participating in sharing circles and telling us their stories. The idea was for those who wanted to, to tell us about their experiences and their analysis of the spaces and relations with non-Indigenous people in Montreal," explains Widia Larivière.

Urban spaces as "drivers" of change

"The changes that are currently taking place are very much occurring in urban environments. Almost 70% of the Indigenous workforce lives in cities," says Professor Guimont Marceau, who focuses on social relations in spaces and the role they play in processes of exclusion and inclusion.

Preliminary results from this collaborative research show a willingness to engage with and understand Indigenous peoples. According to the research team, findings indicate, however, that this openness coexists with negative representations, a lack of gathering spaces in the city and limited access to Indigenous peoples and their stories.

"We want to make different audiences aware of the realities and perspectives of Indigenous peoples. Beyond scientific objectives, this research must have concrete social and political impacts," concludes Professor Guimont Marceau.

In addition to Stéphane Guimont Marceau and Widia Larivière, collaborators on the project "Renégociation des relations entre personnes autochtones et non autochtones au Québec: Urban Spaces and Social Representations between Tension and Reconciliation" are Elisa Cohen-Bucher, coordinator of Mikana, professor Magalie Quintal-Marineau (co-applicant), postdoctoral researcher Marie-Ève Drouin-Gagné of INRS, Thomas Saias of the Université du Québec à Montréal, as well as a whole team of undergraduate and graduate research assistants, including Indigenous women students.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

About Mikana

Mikana, which means path in the Anishinabe language, is an Indigenous non-profit organization whose mission is to work for social change by educating different audiences on the realities and perspectives of Indigenous peoples. This initiative is the result of a desire to generate concrete action against racism and discrimination against Indigenous Peoples, and contributes to breaking down the barriers between Indigenous and non-Indigenous worlds. We recognize that Mikana's office is located on unceded Indigenous territory and we acknowledge the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation as the custodian of the lands and waters on which we find ourselves.

