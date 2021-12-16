TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations (CISRO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Jacob as CISRO Chair.

Mr. Jacob is the Superintendent, Client Services and Distribution at the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and brings to the role over 20 years of leadership in the financial services industry spanning insurance, banking and securities sectors.

CISRO members also acknowledge the exemplary leadership, contributions and longstanding commitment of Ron Fullan, the outgoing Chair. Under Mr. Fullan's leadership, CISRO implemented a harmonized Life Licence Qualification Program across Canada. Mr. Fullan also played a key role in strengthening the collaboration amongst CISRO members and between CISRO and the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) and oversaw the implementation of the joint CISRO/CCIR Canadian Insurance Regulators Disciplinary Actions (CIRDA) database and the joint CISRO/CCIR guidance on the fair treatment of customers.

"I would like to thank Ron Fullan for his outstanding leadership and for driving the organization to its current state of maturity. CISRO members remain committed to supporting a consistent approach to consumer protection through the regulation of insurance intermediaries. I am honoured to be elected CISRO Chair and grateful for the confidence placed in me. I look forward to continuing to work with CISRO members and industry to ensure the fair treatment of customers," said Eric Jacob.

About CISRO

The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations is a forum of Canadian regulatory authorities who are dedicated to consistent qualifications and conduct of business standards for insurance intermediaries.

SOURCE Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Boateng, (For English media - Toronto), 437-239-4304; Sylvain Théberge, (For Francophone media - Montréal), 514-940-2176