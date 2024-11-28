TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations (CISRO) announces a publication on Cybersecurity Readiness when using generative artificial intelligence ("generative AI"). The document is intended to raise insurance intermediaries' awareness of the importance of adapting their cybersecurity readiness strategy to their use of generative AI in the course of their business activities.

Generative AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence to create new content, such as e-mails, marketing material or translation of documents. Given the increasing popularity of chatbots and virtual assistants powered by generative AI and the sense of productivity they bring to their users, intermediaries should establish guidance for their use and implement measures to prevent cyber incidents that could compromise or lead to the theft of confidential information.

This publication proposes practices that are complimentary to those proposed in the Cybersecurity readiness reference document published last year. This document highlights the importance for intermediaries to manage cyber risks and foster a culture where everyone understands the importance of their role and how they can contribute to the organization's cybersecurity readiness.

CISRO encourages intermediaries to review their current cybersecurity practices and implement all measures necessary to achieve cybersecurity readiness when using generative AI.

Please visit the CISRO website to access these publications.

About CISRO

The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations is a forum of Canadian regulatory authorities who are dedicated to consistent qualifications and conduct of business standards for insurance intermediaries. CISRO members collaborate on initiatives that support a consistent approach to consumer protection through the regulation of insurance intermediaries.

