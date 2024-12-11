CIRO Welcomes Kevin Kennedy as new Board Director

Luc Fortin, long-serving Industry Director, retiring from the board

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is pleased to announce that Kevin Kennedy has been appointed to CIRO's Board of Directors as an Industry Director, effective December 10, 2024.

Mr. Kennedy, who has worked in the capital markets for over 35 years, is Executive Vice-President and Head of North American Markets at Nasdaq, which includes its Canadian and U.S. operations. Prior to this role, Mr. Kennedy served as Head of U.S. Derivatives at Nasdaq responsible for a full slate of options and futures products. Mr. Kennedy also serves as Board Member for the Options Clearing Corporation and Nasdaq Canada (Nasdaq CXC Limited), and previously served as a Board Member on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, prior to its acquisition by Nasdaq.

Mr. Kennedy began his career as an independent market maker. He has served as President of his own trading firm and Vice-President in the Goldman Sachs Equities division, where he managed the firm's Philadelphia derivatives operation.

"Kevin's capital markets expertise and deep knowledge of options and equities products will be an asset to CIRO's Board of Directors," said Andrew Kriegler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIRO. "As regulators, we routinely work across borders to ensure the integrity of the global markets, and we're excited to have Kevin's perspective on our Board."

Mr. Kennedy is replacing Luc Fortin who has resigned from the CIRO Board. Mr. Fortin is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montréal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group. Mr. Fortin leaves the Board after six years as an industry director of CIRO and the legacy IIROC board.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Luc for his commitment to CIRO, and for providing us with his strong expertise on market trading and regulation," said Tim Hodgson, Chair of the Board, CIRO. "The Board extends a warm welcome to Mr. Kennedy, whose significant marketplace expertise in equities and options make him a unique contributor to the CIRO Board. I look forward to working closely with Kevin to continue to positively impact the industry."

