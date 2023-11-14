Blueprint Focuses on Five Key Areas to Protect Investors

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization's (CIRO) Office of the Investor has published its Blueprint—a strategy designed to guide its actions and provide transparency on its areas of focus.

"This initiative marks a significant commitment to the investor perspective at CIRO and safeguarding Canadian investors, with an emphasis on the most vulnerable" said Karen McGuiness, Senior Vice-President, Office of the Investor, Member Intake and Innovation.

The Office of the Investor's mission is to understand and inform investors and elevate their voice at CIRO. The Office of the Investor performs investor research, provides investor education and works to ensure that investor needs and concerns are heard and acted upon within the organization. CIRO has also identified this as an Annual Priority—to promote the investor perspective through the Office of the Investor and Investor Advisory Panel—and the Blueprint provides stakeholders with a clear vision of the Office's mission and its dedication to supporting investors.

Recognizing the complexities and challenges facing Canadians today, the Blueprint focuses on better protecting investors through five key areas:

Financial Challenges Facing Canadians and the Impact on Investing

Complaint Handling and Investor Redress

The investor/ Advisor Relationship

Fraud , Scams and Financial Exploitation

, Scams and Financial Exploitation Investment Decision Making, Risk and Suitability

"The Blueprint lays the foundation for key areas the Office of the Investor will focus on," said McGuiness, "Not only does the Blueprint underscore CIRO's dedication to this mandate, but it ensures that the strategies and activities of the Office of the Investor are transparent to Canadians."

For more information about CIRO's Office of the Investor, and the Blueprint, visit ciro.ca.

About CIRO:

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Stephanie Teodoridis, Senior Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Specialist, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Telephone: 416-254-9026, Email: [email protected]