TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning investors about Dominion Peak, a fraudulent crypto trading platform operating through the website [dominion-peak[.]ca] that has been falsely implying registration with CIRO by misusing CIRO's logo.

Investors should be aware that Dominion Peak has no connection to CIRO. Its use of the CIRO logo to imply registration or endorsement is unauthorized. Dominion Peak is an unregistered entity.

To Protect Yourself Against Fraud:

Only deal with appropriately registered firms.

Report suspicious activities where unregistered entities either claim to be regulated by CIRO or work for CIRO to CIRO immediately.

Avoid sharing personal or financial information without confirming the legitimacy of the request.

CIRO remains committed to protecting investors and providing resources to address fraudulent activities. For more information on identifying and reporting scams, visit the CIRO website.

Please note that investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. If there are claims of CIRO regulation or the fraudster claims to work for CIRO, please also report it to CIRO.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For media inquiries only: Ariel Visconti, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, Telephone: 416-526-8240, Email: [email protected]